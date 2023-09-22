North America Organic Dairy Industry Report 2023-2028: Market Thrives as Consumers Embrace Healthier Options

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Organic Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America organic dairy market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Organic dairy products are gaining popularity as a healthier alternative to conventional dairy items due to their rich content of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

These products are free from preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic chemicals, making them a sought-after choice among health-conscious consumers. Their consumption is associated with various health benefits, including immune system strengthening, metabolism boosting, alleviation of muscle and joint pain, and a reduced risk of cancer and heart diseases.

The North America organic dairy market is experiencing significant growth driven by several factors. Increasing health awareness among consumers has led to a shift towards organically produced dairy products.

Furthermore, the rising recognition of the health advantages offered by these products has spurred demand across the region. Enhanced retail channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and grocery outlets, have facilitated easy access to organic dairy products.

Moreover, the market offers a diverse range of organic dairy items, such as milk, yogurt, flavored milk, ice cream, and cheese, catering to the varied tastes and preferences of a wide consumer base. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the North America organic dairy market, encompassing macro and micro-level insights, recent trends, key drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and more.

This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the North America organic dairy market in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the North America organic dairy market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the North America organic dairy market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the North America organic dairy market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America organic dairy market?
  • What is the breakup of the North America organic dairy market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the North America organic dairy market based on the packaging type?
  • What is the breakup of the North America organic dairy market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the key regions in the North America organic dairy market?

Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Material Procurement
  • Manufacturing
  • Marketing
  • Distribution
  • Export
  • End-Consumer
  • Porters Five Forces Analysis
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Player Profiles

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Regions

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Analysis for Each Country

Market by Product Type

  • Organic Fluid Milk
  • Organic Yogurt
  • Organic Cheese
  • Organic Butter
  • Organic Cream
  • Others

Market by Packaging Type

  • Pouches
  • Tetra-Packs
  • Bottles
  • Cans
  • Others

Market by Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Discount Stores
  • Convenience and Grocery Stores
  • Organic Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Direct Sales
  • Others

