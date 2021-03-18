North America Organoids Market Report 2021-2027: Opportunities to Use Organoids as Aging Model & Combining Organoid with Organ-On-A-Chip

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Organoids Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application, and Source, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Organoids Market is projected to reach US$ 1,406.47 million by 2027 from US$ 291.39 million in 2019.

The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the North America organoids market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on type, the North America organoids market is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and lung. In 2019, the intestine organoids segment accounted for the global organoids markets largest market share. The intestine organoids segment holds a significant market share in the organoids market due to rise in prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

Also, the significant adoption of new technologies among researchers and academia; coupled with growing industry-academia collaborations for research, and technological advancements in 3D bioprinting will further offer lucrative opportunities in the review period.



The North America organoids market is expected to grow owing to factors such as emergence of three-dimensional (3-D) organoids, and growing investments in research. However, lack of skilled professionals is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.



STEMCELL Technologies Inc; Definigen; 3Dnamics Inc; Organoid Therapeutics; PeproTech, Inc; THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC; Corning Incorporated, and MERCK KGaA are among the leading companies operating in the North America organoids market.



