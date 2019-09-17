North America Pacemakers Market Report 2019: Increasing Patient Compliance & Continuous Product Developments

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Pacemakers Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type by Technology, by End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pacemakers market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,607.1 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5,144.2 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period.



Driving factors such as the rising number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and the introduction of novel pacemakers are likely to grow the pacemakers market in the forecast period. Whereas, the product recalls for these products are likely to impact the growth of the pacemakers market during the forecast period. On the other hand, continuous development in pacemakers' technology is likely to be a prevalent trend in the market.



In an aging society where chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases is a leading factor in the health system, technical advancements are necessary to preserve the quality of life by keeping affordable prices. Electronic implants are playing a pioneering role that helps to detect specific medical parameters.



Additionally, these implants are able to take immediately autonomous therapeutic measures, combining diagnosis and treatment in a single system. The electronic medical implant is an emerging field in the medical industry and has led to various developments of the products, in the field of cardiology, neurology, and ontology. Many of the market players are developing novel products in order to minimize the burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and hearing disorders.



For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation in September 2017, launched the Resonate family of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems. This product is powered by EnduraLife battery technology, which has double battery capacity as compared to other devices. Therefore, the pacemakers market is anticipated to grow due to technological advancements and rapid product launches.



The North America pacemakers market on the basis of route of administration is segmented in to oral, transmucosal, injectable, topical, implantable and ocular. In 2018, the oral segment held the largest market share of 50.2% of the pacemakers market, by route of administration. The oral segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to ease of drug administration, the high degree of flexibility on dosages, and cost-effectiveness.



The pacemakers market, based on technology, is segmented into single chambered, dual chambered and bi-ventricular. In 2018, the single chambered segment held the largest share of the market by technology. Moreover, the same segment of pacemakers market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027. The dominance of a single chambered segment is attributed by smaller pacemaker generator, shorter procedure time, lower complication rates, and requirement of single needle stick for venous access.



The pacemakers market, based on the end user, was segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2018, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market by the end user. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to an increasing number of patient admissions for cardiovascular disease treatment, rising consolidation of small clinics with multi-specialty hospitals and patient preference towards hospitals for performing pacemaker implantation surgeries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. North America Pacemakers Market - Key Takeaways



3. North America Pacemakers Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. North America Pacemakers Market- Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Number of Patients Suffering with Cardiovascular Diseases

4.1.2 Introduction of Novel Pacemakers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Product Recalls

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Patient Compliance

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Continuous Product Developments

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Pacemakers Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Pacemakers Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players



6. Pacemakers Market - North America Regulatory Scenario

6.1 north America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico



7. North America Pacemakers Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Pacemakers Market, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 North America Pacemakers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Product Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Implantable Pacemakers market

7.5 External Pacemakers Market



8. North America Pacemakers Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Pacemakers Market, By Technology, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 North America Pacemakers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Technology (US$ Mn)

8.4 Single Chambered Market

8.5 Dual Chambered Market

8.6 Bi-Ventricular Market



9. North America Pacemakers Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Pacemakers Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 North America Pacemakers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hospitals Market

9.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market

9.6 Others Market



10. North America Pacemakers market



11. Pacemakers Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.4 Organic Developments

11.5 Inorganic Developments



12. Pacemakers Market - Key Company Profiles

Medico S.p.A.

Vitatron

Abbott

Medtronic

OSCOR

LivaNova Plc

Abiomed

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

Lepu Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwg6w7





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

