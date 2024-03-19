North America Pay TV Market 2024: Pay Penetration will Fall Below 50% this Year - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Pay TV Forecasts 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of pay TV subs in Canada and the US will fall from 111 million in 2015 to 60 million in 2029. The US will lose 51% of its total (down by 49 million), with Canada down by 23% (3 million). North American pay TV penetration will drop from 85% in 2015 to 43% by 2029. The US will drop below 50% in 2024.

The number of pay TV subscribers across the region plummeted by 41 million between 2015 and 2023. Subscription declines will slow, with a fall of 10 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029.

Key Topics Covered:

This 42-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 16-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for Canada and the US by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Altice

Bell TV

Charter

Cogeco

Comcast

Cox

DirecTV

DISH Network

Fios TV

Max TV

Rogers

Shaw Communications

Shaw Direct

Telus

U-Verse

Videotron

