North America PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market 2021-2028 Featuring Profiles of Abbott, Roche, Hologic, BD, and Bio-Rad Labs Among Other Key Players

The "North America PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Multiplex PCR, Traditional PCR, Digital PCR, Reverse-Transcriptase, and Others), Product Type, Infection Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the North America PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 3,581.63 million by 2028 from US$ 1,766.10 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is determined due to some of the key driving factors, such as increasing burden of chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) and growing developments in PCR testing, are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, availability of alternative assays is the major factor hindering the market growth.



Chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) are among the leading causes of morbidity globally due to the heavy consumption of tobacco. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2018, the fourth largest cause of mortality in the US was chronic lower respiratory illness, predominantly COPD. Nearly 15.7 million Americans (6.4%) have been diagnosed with COPD. The burden of CRDs is expected to increase in the future due to poor air quality, increase in addiction to smoking, and rise in geriatric population that is more prone to COPD and lung cancer.

Moreover, programs initiated in the countries to improve treatment and support the people living with respiratory diseases are likely to increase the demand for PCR for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases. This will lead to the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for PCR testing to diagnose infectious diseases has significantly risen in the past few years. The growing technological advancements have added an extra advantage of point-of-care testing through PCR, which has surged the demand for PCR diagnostics.

In addition, the demand has exponentially raised due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Since the pandemic has initiated, reverse transcription-polymerase reaction (RT-PCR) test has been preferably used to diagnose and examine the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. The RT-PCR method is widely accepted as the gold standard for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA due to its sensitive testing. Therefore, considering the demand for PCR testing, various market players have introduced PCR products and entered strategic developments in the global market. Also, most companies are now offering real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19, which is contributing to the growth of the target market.



COVID-19 pandemic has served vital growth opportunities for the PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market. The market has experienced exponential growth during the pandemic due to tremendous demand for COVID-19 testing through PCR. North America is the leading market that has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. There have been various factors, including increased incidences of COVID-19 positive patients, growth in PCR technologies, increasing production of reagents and kits, and many other factors.

The cases majorly led to the demand for PCR testing in the countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, companies such as Omega Laboratories and LaunchWorks are launching various PCR testing in countries expanding the services, due to increasing demand from governments, communities, and organizations to track and control the spread of the virus.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. North America PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Burden of Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs)

5.1.2 Growing Developments in PCR Testing

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Alternative Assays

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of PCR Testing for Various Respiratory Infection Diagnostics

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Developments in PCR Technology

5.5 Impact analysis



6. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

7. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Analysis by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Real Time PCR (qPCR)

7.4 Multiplex PCR

7.5 Traditional PCR

7.6 Digital PCR

7.7 Reverse Transcriptase (RT-PCR)

7.8 Others

8. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market, by Product Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Reagents and kits

8.4 Instruments

8.5 Others

9. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market - By Infection Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Infection Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Bacterial Infections

9.4 Viral Infection

9.5 Fungal and Other Pathogens

10. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Physician Clinics

10.5 Clinical Laboratories

10.6 Academic and Research Institutions

10.7 Biotech and Pharma Companies

10.8 Others

11. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market - North America Analysis

11.1 North America: PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.3 Organic Growth Strategies

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Abbott

14.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

14.3 Hologic, Inc.

14.4 BD

14.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

14.6 bioMerieux SA

14.7 QIAGEN

14.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.9 Seegene Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/je8gn0

