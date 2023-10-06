North America Peanut Butter Market Report 2023-2028: Insights on Input Suppliers, Raw Material Procurement, Manufacturers, Marketing, Distributors, Exporter,s Retail Buyers, & Institutional Buyers

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Peanut Butter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America peanut butter market size reached 275.5 Kilo Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach 332.8 Kilo Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028.

The North America peanut butter market is currently being driven by several factors. Peanut butter is considered as a staple food and it is used in households as a spread for breakfast and lunch, or as a snack.

The rising demand for peanut butter in bakeries and confectionaries for preparing cookies, cupcakes, pies, biscuits, muffins, cakes, stuffed celery, frosting, peanut butter rolls, and brownies, has catalyzed the market growth in the region. Furthermore, it is also utilized in salad dressings, vegetable sauces, soups, corn bread, meat loaf and boiled custard.

Apart from this, the easy availability of peanut butter variants, including creamy, crunchy/chunky, natural, reduced fat and honey roasted peanut butter, has also spurred its demand in the region.

Moreover, the increasing health-consciousness, rising cases of lifestyle diseases, and the need for nutritious and low-calorie food products is anticipated to support the demand for peanut butter in the upcoming years owing to its numerous health benefits.

How has the North America peanut butter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America peanut butter market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America peanut butter market?

What is the breakup of the North America peanut butter market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the North America peanut butter market on the basis of distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America peanut butter industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America peanut butter industry?

What is the structure of the North America peanut butter industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America peanut butter industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America peanut butter industry?

