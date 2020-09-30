NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



North America pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,335.15 million by 2027 from US$ 619.24 million in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2027.



The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is growing primarily due to the advantages offered by continuous manufacturing process.However, high capital investment is likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.



On the other hand, increasing R&D spending is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North American pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in the coming years.

Continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is a result of advancements in technology with respect to the production techniques.The batch manufacturing method was traditionally followed in the pharmaceutical industry.



However, the development in technology has accelerated mass production with improved quality, and it has addressed the many primary causes such as the recall of drugs and recalls. The pharmaceutical industry has recently begun to implement the continuous manufacturing process as an option to improve and sustain manufacturing operations.

Batch manufacturing has been the most common and traditional mode of manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry for more than a century.However, with the rising demand for biologics and increasing trend of contract manufacturing, the flexible manufacturing alternatives such as continuous manufacturing processes are being embraced and gaining importance in the recent years.



The FDA is passing quick approvals to companies transitioning from batch production to continuous manufacturing procedures.In 2016, Orkambi by Vertex Pharmaceuticals was the first manufacturer to go "batch-less" on their production lines.



Further, in April 2019 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a division of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. switched to continuous manufacturing process for the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) owing to the advantages offered by this process in terms of streamlining the manufacturing procedure, ability to accelerate procedure, and others. Continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing involves a drug taken from its base ingredients to final product with no need of halt or stop during the production. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry wastes up to $50 billion every year on inefficient processes. Continuous manufacturing serves to be a potential solution for the same problem. Additionally, there are various other advantages offered by the continuous manufacturing process, such as time-efficiency, reduced energy needs, increased productivity, and reduction in overall wastage amounts.

Moreover, the risk of human error is also reduced in the continuous manufacturing process due to the involvement of minimum number of people in the manufacturing process. Thus, the advantages offered by continuous manufacturing over batch manufacturing procedure are expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.



The infections of COVID-19 has killed thousands and rising exponentially in the region.The US is one of the biggest markets for new product developments, along with the adoption of continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing processes in the companies.



Pharmaceutical supplies and procurement are also severely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 in North America. The COVID-19 outbreak highlights potential vulnerabilities in both our drug supply chain and our clinical infrastructure, including the availability of adequate clinician resources.

In terms of product, the integrated systems segment accounted for the largest share of the North American pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in 2019 and is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as their easy availability and accessibility as well as higher adoption of these systems compared to the semi-continuous systems and the controls. Also, the convenience of use of upright freezers has led to its dominance during 2019 and is expected to witness similar trend over the coming years.

Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and World Health Organization (WHO) are among the significant primary and secondary sources for pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing included in the report.



