North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Markets, 2019-2024: Innovative, Cost-Effective, and Sustainable Packaging Solutions Emerging in the Market

The North American plastic bottles and containers market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.61% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024.



Owing to the rising stringent regulations against plastic recyclability, the plastic bottle and container manufacturers, coupled with end-users are expected to use more recyclable materials



The automotive industry has been utilizing steel fuel tanks, since the past few years. Although there have been issues, such as corrosion of steel tanks, failure of tanks in cases of collisions, etc., the lack of a better alternative made them the only available option. However, with the advancement of technology, steel tanks were replaced by plastic fuel tanks, which offer several advantages, over their steel counterparts. The structural disadvantage of a steel tank, compared to plastic fuel tanks, a susceptible failure in case of seam areas, is another factor driving the adoption of plastic tanks.



However, regulations have had a negative impact on plastic fuel tanks. Recent studies indicate that the vapors contribute a significant share of the hydrocarbons emitted from vehicles. The standard plastic fuel tank in a regular passenger car incurs a fuel vapor leak of over 90 mg a day. The stringent regulations aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the vehicles control and monitor the vapor emissions from fuel tanks.



For instance, California Air Resources Board has enforced a law stating that the car should emit vapors of no more than 20 mg a day, to achieve the status of PZEV (partially zero-emission vehicle. This regulation has prompted manufacturers to revert to traditional steel fuel tanks, which reduced the vapor emissions to the required levels.



Plastic is one of the major pollutants resulting in environmental degradation. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2015, the plastic found in products in the United States municipal solid waste stream was recorded mostly in containers and packaging with about 14,680 thousand metric ton, in 2015. Most of the plastics disposed in the environment stay for a long time and do not mineralize. Most of the materials disposed of in the ocean break down into smaller components and end up reaching fragile parts of the ocean. It has been estimated by United Nations Environmental program that 46,000 pieces of plastic debris float on every square mile of the ocean surface.



Thus, the marine life is being affected drastically, owing to improper disposal of plastic. Also, recent research is identifying the harmful effects of plastic packaging in foods. Thus, the impact of environment due to plastic usage is high. Also, with the U.S. plastic recycling rate showing no significant growth, the concerns relating to the use of plastic are growing. It is estimated that the plastic bottle recycling rate of United States currently at 31.1% in 2016, which decreased significantly from past few years. This is expected to have a negative impact on the market growth in the region over the forecast period.



Plastic bottles and containers are containers made exclusively or partially of plastic. The entire packaging industry heavily depends on plastic bottles and containers or containers with some plastic content, besides paperboard and other materials. There are a wide variety of innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable packaging solutions emerging in the market. The non-availability of raw materials has been a restraining factor for the industry, over the past decade.



HDPE is expected to register a Significant Growth



HDPE is used to make various types of bottles, and among those, un-pigmented bottles are translucent, with good stiffness and barrier properties. These materials are well suited for packaging products with a short shelf life, such as milk and other dairy products. HDPE also has good chemical resistance, which makes it a useful material for packaging many household and industrial chemicals, such as liquid detergents and solutions. Pigmented HDPE bottles have improved stress crack resistance than un-pigmented HDPE material.



One of the major applications of HDPE material is in non-carbonated drinks, fuel containers for automobiles, and milk packaging. Blow-molding application of HDPE makes it stronger and more versatile than PP and LDPE materials.



Beverages is expected to Dominate the Market in North America



By end user, Beverage segment dominates the plastic bottles and containers market in the region, owing to the growing consumption of plastic bottles by beverage companies and also due to growing innovation in the field.



Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is used for the carbonated drinks packaging due to its high impact resistant nature and improved moisture and gas barrier properties. They have a rigid structure with high strength. Whereas Low-Density Polyethene (LDP) is used for squeeze and crush types of bottles. HDP bottles are also in significant use. Other beverages, like fruit juice, RTD tea and coffee, and energy drinks also rely on PET bottles for their clear advantages and the need to retain gasses and aroma.



Alcoholic beverages have a huge market in North America, but the plastic bottles and containers industry is receiving tough competition from glass and metals in this market, due to the higher quality and inertness offered, along with the premium look of glass bottles.



The North American plastic bottles and containers market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with the prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on North American plastic bottles and containers technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In February 2018, Berry Global Group Inc. acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company Inc., a subsidiary of Griffon Corporation, for USD 475 million in cash, on a debt-free, cash-free basis. The acquisition of Clopay is directly aligned with company's fundamental strategic initiatives.



