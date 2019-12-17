North America Radio Frequency Components Market to 2025: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 13.3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Radio Frequency Components Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Gradual developments and improvements in mobile phone technology are accompanied by a gradual transition from 2G, 3G to 4G/LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro, and 5G. These contribute towards a growing need to improve mobile devices' power efficiency and bandwidth. It, in effect, is expected to stimulate demand in the forecast period for RF components. IoT solutions require better wireless connectivity, increasing the need for new and sophisticated RF components.



Radio frequency is generated by oscillating current for a given number of times. It is then radiated off a conductor (antenna), into empty space as electromagnetic radio waves. The empty space is occupied by air rather than solid objects and it does not refer to outer space. RF signals are transmitted and obtained by conductors through a phenomenon called the skin effect. In this phenomenon, RF current hooks itself and flows through the conductors ' surface instead of entering and flowing through them as with other non-conducting solids. This effect is the radio technology's foundation and core.



Companies Profiled

Fujitsu Limited

Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

Broadcom, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

