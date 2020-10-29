North America Radiology Information Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, By Deployment, By Component, By End User and By Country

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978910/?utm_source=PRN





The growth of the North America radiology information system (RIS) market primarily attributes to the continuous advancements in diagnostic imaging solutions coupled with rising number of diagnostic procedures and increasing incidences of partnerships and collaborations among the players operating in the market.

The number of active participants and approvals by regulatory agencies is increasing.For instance, in November 2018, GE Healthcare launched the Edison healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) platform to connect the data on millions of medical imaging devices.



It is designed to improve the workflows, and through this platform, the clinical partners can develop algorithms and the technology partners can bring the data processing advancements to Edison applications and smart devices. Therefore, the growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures and advancements drive the growth of the radiology information system market in North America.



By the product, the integrated RIS segment held the largest share of the North America radiology information system (RIS) market in 2019; this segment is also predicted to dominate the market by 2027 owing to the higher demand for these systems. However, the services segment is anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report of the North America radiology information system (RIS) market are the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are among the others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978910/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

