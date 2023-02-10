North America railcar leasing market: Growth opportunities led by American Industrial Transport Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railcar leasing market in North America size is forecasted to increase by USD 5,158.8 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.76%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the railcar leasing market in North America was valued at USD 10,020.37 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for tank cars due to growing crude oil production, increasing expansion of the railway network, and the efficiency and reliability of rail over road transport. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Railcar Leasing Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Industrial Transport Inc., Arrendadora Nacional de Carros de Ferrocarril S.A. de C.V., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Everest Railcar Services Inc., First Citizens Bancshares Inc., GATX Corp., GLNX Corp., Herzog Contracting Corp., HiRail Leasing, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., PFL Petroleum Services LTD., RESIDCO, RTEX Rail, Sasser Family Companies, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., VTG GmbH, and Wells Fargo and Co.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (freight cars, tank cars, and locomotives) and end-user (petroleum and chemical, coal, agricultural products, and others).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion

Freight cars:

The freight cars segment was valued at USD 4,094.32 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The freight car manufacturing companies are highly focused on redesigning the freight cars to increase the capacity of the container, thereby enhancing the efficiency of transportation in a single trip. This has increased the demand for new freight cars by various end-user industries. Also, there is an increase in constant technological upgrades in the market, which, in turn, will drive the market in North America.

What are the key data covered in this railcar leasing market report in North America?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the railcar leasing market in North America between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the railcar leasing market size in North America and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the railcar leasing industry in North America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of railcar leasing market vendors in North America

Railcar Leasing Market Scope In North America Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,158.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.58 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Industrial Transport Inc., Arrendadora Nacional de Carros de Ferrocarril S.A. de C.V., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Everest Railcar Services Inc., First Citizens Bancshares Inc., GATX Corp., GLNX Corp., Herzog Contracting Corp., HiRail Leasing, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., PFL Petroleum Services LTD., RESIDCO, RTEX Rail, Sasser Family Companies, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., VTG GmbH, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Railcar leasing market in North America 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Railcar leasing market in North America 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Tank cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Tank cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of NA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of NA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 81: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 82: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 83: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 84: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 85: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 86: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Industrial Transport Inc.

Exhibit 87: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 90: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 First Citizens Bancshares Inc.

Exhibit 95: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 GATX Corp.

Exhibit 98: GATX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: GATX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: GATX Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 101: GATX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: GATX Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 HiRail Leasing

Exhibit 103: HiRail Leasing - Overview



Exhibit 104: HiRail Leasing - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: HiRail Leasing - Key offerings

12.8 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Nucor Corp.

Exhibit 110: Nucor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nucor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Nucor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Nucor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Nucor Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 PFL Petroleum Services LTD.

Exhibit 115: PFL Petroleum Services LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 116: PFL Petroleum Services LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: PFL Petroleum Services LTD. - Key offerings

12.11 RESIDCO

Exhibit 118: RESIDCO - Overview



Exhibit 119: RESIDCO - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: RESIDCO - Key offerings

12.12 RTEX Rail

Exhibit 121: RTEX Rail - Overview



Exhibit 122: RTEX Rail - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: RTEX Rail - Key offerings

12.13 Sasser Family Companies

Exhibit 124: Sasser Family Companies - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sasser Family Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Sasser Family Companies - Key offerings

12.14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Exhibit 127: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Trinity Industries Inc.

Exhibit 131: Trinity Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Trinity Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Trinity Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Trinity Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 VTG GmbH

Exhibit 135: VTG GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: VTG GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: VTG GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 138: VTG GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Wells Fargo and Co.

Exhibit 139: Wells Fargo and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Wells Fargo and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Wells Fargo and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Wells Fargo and Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

