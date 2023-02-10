North America railcar leasing market: Growth opportunities led by American Industrial Transport Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.- Technavio

Feb 10, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railcar leasing market in North America size is forecasted to increase by USD 5,158.8 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.76%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the railcar leasing market in North America was valued at USD 10,020.37 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for tank cars due to growing crude oil production, increasing expansion of the railway network, and the efficiency and reliability of rail over road transport.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Industrial Transport Inc., Arrendadora Nacional de Carros de Ferrocarril S.A. de C.V., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Everest Railcar Services Inc., First Citizens Bancshares Inc., GATX Corp., GLNX Corp., Herzog Contracting Corp., HiRail Leasing, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., PFL Petroleum Services LTD., RESIDCO, RTEX Rail, Sasser Family Companies, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., VTG GmbH, and Wells Fargo and Co.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by product (freight cars, tank cars, and locomotives) and end-user (petroleum and chemical, coal, agricultural products, and others).
Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)
- Inclusion
- Freight cars:
The freight cars segment was valued at USD 4,094.32 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The freight car manufacturing companies are highly focused on redesigning the freight cars to increase the capacity of the container, thereby enhancing the efficiency of transportation in a single trip. This has increased the demand for new freight cars by various end-user industries. Also, there is an increase in constant technological upgrades in the market, which, in turn, will drive the market in North America.
What are the key data covered in this railcar leasing market report in North America?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the railcar leasing market in North America between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the railcar leasing market size in North America and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the railcar leasing industry in North America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of railcar leasing market vendors in North America
Railcar Leasing Market Scope In North America
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
155
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5,158.8 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.58
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
American Industrial Transport Inc., Arrendadora Nacional de Carros de Ferrocarril S.A. de C.V., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Everest Railcar Services Inc., First Citizens Bancshares Inc., GATX Corp., GLNX Corp., Herzog Contracting Corp., HiRail Leasing, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., PFL Petroleum Services LTD., RESIDCO, RTEX Rail, Sasser Family Companies, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., VTG GmbH, and Wells Fargo and Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on North America: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Railcar leasing market in North America 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Railcar leasing market in North America 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Tank cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Tank cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of NA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of NA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 81: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 82: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 83: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 84: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 85: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 86: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 American Industrial Transport Inc.
- Exhibit 87: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 89: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Exhibit 90: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 93: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 First Citizens Bancshares Inc.
- Exhibit 95: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 GATX Corp.
- Exhibit 98: GATX Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: GATX Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: GATX Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: GATX Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: GATX Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 HiRail Leasing
- Exhibit 103: HiRail Leasing - Overview
- Exhibit 104: HiRail Leasing - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: HiRail Leasing - Key offerings
- 12.8 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 106: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Nucor Corp.
- Exhibit 110: Nucor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Nucor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Nucor Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Nucor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Nucor Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 PFL Petroleum Services LTD.
- Exhibit 115: PFL Petroleum Services LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: PFL Petroleum Services LTD. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: PFL Petroleum Services LTD. - Key offerings
- 12.11 RESIDCO
- Exhibit 118: RESIDCO - Overview
- Exhibit 119: RESIDCO - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: RESIDCO - Key offerings
- 12.12 RTEX Rail
- Exhibit 121: RTEX Rail - Overview
- Exhibit 122: RTEX Rail - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: RTEX Rail - Key offerings
- 12.13 Sasser Family Companies
- Exhibit 124: Sasser Family Companies - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Sasser Family Companies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Sasser Family Companies - Key offerings
- 12.14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Trinity Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Trinity Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Trinity Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Trinity Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Trinity Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 VTG GmbH
- Exhibit 135: VTG GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 136: VTG GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: VTG GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 138: VTG GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wells Fargo and Co.
- Exhibit 139: Wells Fargo and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Wells Fargo and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Wells Fargo and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Wells Fargo and Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 146: Research methodology
- Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 148: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations
Share this article