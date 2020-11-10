North America Road Freight Transportation Markets 2020-2024: Upcoming Trends and Challenges that will Influence Market Growth
Nov 10, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Freight Transportation Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The road freight transportation market in North America is poised to grow by $ 59.20 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.
The report on road freight transportation market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to increase operational efficiency, increase in freight tonnage and growth of automotive and auto components industry. In addition, need to increase operational efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The road freight transportation market in North America market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increase in M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, use of alternative fuels and introduction of self-driven trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road freight transportation market in North America vendors that include APL Logistics Ltd., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Ryder System Inc., Schneider National Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and YRC Worldwide Inc..
Also, the road freight transportation market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type of Carrier
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type of Carrier
- Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type of Carrier
Customer Landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- APL Logistics Ltd.
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
- Ryder System Inc.
- Schneider National Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
- YRC Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dr857i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets