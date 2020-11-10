North America Road Freight Transportation Markets 2020-2024: Upcoming Trends and Challenges that will Influence Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Freight Transportation Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The road freight transportation market in North America is poised to grow by $ 59.20 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.



The report on road freight transportation market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to increase operational efficiency, increase in freight tonnage and growth of automotive and auto components industry. In addition, need to increase operational efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The road freight transportation market in North America market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increase in M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, use of alternative fuels and introduction of self-driven trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road freight transportation market in North America vendors that include APL Logistics Ltd., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Ryder System Inc., Schneider National Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and YRC Worldwide Inc..



Also, the road freight transportation market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type of Carrier

Market segments

Comparison by Type of Carrier

Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type of Carrier

Customer Landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APL Logistics Ltd.

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Ryder System Inc.

Schneider National Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

YRC Worldwide Inc.

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dr857i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

