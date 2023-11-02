North America Sees Surge in Sustainability Reporting, Fueling Demand for Disclosure Management Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disclosure Management Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disclosure management market is poised for substantial growth, with predictions of reaching USD 2.127 billion by 2028, up from USD 1.016 billion in 2023. This robust growth is projected to occur at a CAGR of 15.91% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Disclosure management, a critical component of reporting, assists organizations in creating and editing visually labeled extensible business reporting language (XBRL) filings for regulatory bodies like the SEC. Financial data and supporting documents can be compiled in familiar formats, such as Microsoft Excel or Word, and then transformed into PDF, XBRL, HTML, or EDGAR formats.

Key Trends Driving the Disclosure Management Market

1. BFSI Sector Takes the Lead: The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The BFSI industry leverages disclosure management solutions to streamline business disclosure processes, adapt to digital transformations, and ensure regulatory compliance. As regulatory requirements become more complex, the application of disclosure management in this sector is on the rise, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a significant player.

2. Asia-Pacific's Digital Banking Boom: The Asia-Pacific region, including developing countries in Southeast Asia, is witnessing rapid growth in the BFSI sector, driven by digitalization efforts. Major economies like India and China are at the forefront of this transformation, attracting both new and existing customers. Malaysia is also making significant strides in digital banking. The banking and financial sector in the region has gained global trust for securing consumers' data.

3. Cloud-Based Solutions Drive Compliance: Organizations adopting purpose-built cloud-based disclosure management software are reinforcing their regulatory compliance frameworks and governance. Automation is a top priority for shared services executives, indicating a growing adoption of disclosure management solutions in the market.

4. North America's Technological Advancements: The North American disclosure management market is set to expand significantly, propelled by technologically advanced countries like the United States and Canada. Companies in the region are embracing disclosure management solutions to cope with the complexities of reporting and to maintain compliance with industry regulations. Cloud deployment models and 24/7 data accessibility are gaining popularity, especially among large enterprises.

5. Sustainability Reporting on the Rise: Sustainability reporting is gaining traction in North America, requiring companies to disclose environmental impacts alongside financial metrics. This trend is expected to drive further demand for disclosure management solutions in the region.

Companies Mentioned

  • SAP SE
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Workiva Inc.
  • insightsoftware
  • LucaNet AG
  • DataTracks
  • Tagetik Software Srl (Wolters Kluwer NV)
  • CoreFiling Limited
  • Trintech Inc.
  • IRIS Carbon (IRIS Business Services)
  • Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
  • OCR Services Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Complexity in the Reporting Process Characterized by Different File Formats
5.1.2 Worldwide Integration of Business
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Multiple Constraints Related to Regulatory Disclosure Processes

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Component
6.1.1 Software
6.1.2 Services
6.2 By Deployment
6.2.1 On-premises
6.2.2 Cloud
6.3 By End-user Industry
6.3.1 BFSI
6.3.2 IT and Telecom
6.3.3 Healthcare
6.3.4 Retail
6.3.5 Manufacturing
6.3.6 Other End-user Industries
6.4 By Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11s56

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North America Leads the Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market with $1.97 Billion in 2023

North America Leads the Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market with $1.97 Billion in 2023

The "Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to...
Global Rotary Drilling Rig Market: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2028

Global Rotary Drilling Rig Market: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2028

The "Rotary Drilling Rig Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.