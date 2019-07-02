North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment Type; Dimension, End-use

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted for US$ 8.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 13.17 Bn in 2027. The significant demand for consumer electronic devices boost the manufacturing prospects, which is the key driver that is propelling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Moreover, the increase in adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected devices across industry verticals is expected to boost the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forecast period. The demands for consumer electronics is growing at an exponential pace, and the pressure from the consumer side has been compelling suppliers to provide differentiated products and be the first movers in the market. Further, the increasing applications of wearable devices in the healthcare and the manufacturing sector have created enormous demands for consumer electronics. Wearable devices such as smartwatches, AR/VR devices, fitness belts, process monitoring equipment are some of the tools that have gained high prominence in recent times. These electronic devices incorporate high functionalities in the least possible package sizes. Factors such as mobility and portability characterize the form factors and package sizes of the devices. Semiconductor-based circuits have the capabilities of integrating multiple functionalities onto a single chip utilizing the physical characteristics of semiconductor materials. Today's smart products contain complex electronic systems that require flawless operation in the real world. Device miniaturization, support for multiple wireless technologies, faster data rates, and longer battery life, demand highly sophisticated Integrated Circuits (ICs) incorporated into the devices. Additionally, demand for numerous feature integrations onto a single device has led to intricate circuit board designs of these electronics. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783145/?utm_source=PRN





The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market further.



For instance, the government of the US is looking ahead to improvise the entire manufacturing sector and therefore prepares strategies to boost the infrastructure industry.The federal government of the US plays a vital role in developing the semiconductor industry.



Necessary funds from the government to conduct R&D activities for the electronics industry has enabled the semiconductor manufacturers to introduce various advancements and modifications in semiconductors.This has led to increased demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment across North America.



These initiative provide multiple benefits to the US semiconductor manufacturing equipment based companies located in the region, thus, increasing the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.



Based on the dimension, the 2.5D segment is leading the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. 2.5D also called as interposer technology, and it integrates several integrate several electronic devices in a single package. These semiconductors are used in applications where low power and higher performance are critical parameters. Also, 2.5D architectures are paired with stack memory modules, particularly high-bandwidth memory to improve performance. However, the interposer for this approach is expensive, and the development of IP is a need for this infrastructure, which is restraining the market for 2.5D semiconductors up to a certain extent. 2.5D is a more feasible solution for semiconductor technology in the coming years, and numerous applications can take advantage of 2.5D technology.

The overall semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market based on all the segmentation provided for the North America region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Some of the players present in semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. among others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783145/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

