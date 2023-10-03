North America Service, Utility & Mechanic Service/Crane Truck/Body Manufacturing Industry Report 2023-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Service, Utility & Mechanic Service/Crane Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the production of service truck bodies in the United States and Canada, encompassing open and enclosed varieties, utility truck bodies designed for aerial devices or digger derricks, and mechanic service truck bodies equipped with reinforcements for service crane mounting.

The report presents estimations of market size and shares categorized by service truck/body types, chassis classes (including light-duty and medium/heavy-duty), and construction materials (such as steel, aluminum, and fiberglass).

In this industry, numerous small-scale manufacturers serve regional markets, fostering high competition with relatively low entry barriers. These regional players serve end-use customers either directly or through dealers, with proximity to customers influencing pricing due to transportation costs. This report includes information on fifty-nine identified manufacturers.

Anticipated drivers of sales growth include supply chain enhancements, manufacturer backlogs, and robust demand across various end markets. Substantial opportunities are expected to emerge from the 2021 Infrastructure Bill allocations, focusing on telecom networks, power transmission and distribution grid upgrades, and infrastructure development.

The report comprises historical data on market size and growth rates, insights into mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, new product launches, along with a forward-looking five-year forecast. Additionally, geographical production distribution is visualized through maps.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Scope & Method

  • A.2 Chassis Classes
  • A.3 Product Types

B. Market Size Estimates

C. Market Share Estimates

D. Market Size & Share Estimates - By Body Type, Chassis Class, Material

E. Distribution Channels

F. Recent Developments

G. Trends & Outlook - 2023-2027

H. Key Manufacturer Data

Excel worksheets:

  • Summary: Market Size Estimates by Truck/Body Type in Units & Dollars
  • Market Size by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Market Size - by Service Body Type & Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Chassis Class
  • Market Size by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material
  • Market Size - by Service Body Type & Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Material
  • Market Shares - All: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Market Shares - All - by Type: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type
  • Market Shares - All - by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Market Shares - All - by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material
  • Service Trucks: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Service Trucks - by Type: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type
  • Service Trucks - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Service Trucks - by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material
  • Utility Bodies: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Utility Bodies - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Utility Bodies - by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material
  • Crane Bodies: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Crane Bodies - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Crane Bodies - by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material
  • Key Manufacturer Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Country, Total Employees, Revenue & Ownership
  • Historical Data: Estimated Units 2017 - 2021
  • Outlook: Estimated Units 2023 - 2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9az8l

