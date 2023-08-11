North America Shared Mobility Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Traditional Carsharing, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing, Ridehailing, Bikesharing, Demand Responsive Transit & MaaS

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Shared Mobility in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The shared mobility market in North America is differently structured compared to Europe. In North America, personal cars are still vital.

According to the US Census data, 91.5% of US households had at least one vehicle available in 2020, compared to 90.9% in 2015. The transition to modes that are not cars is slow. Therefore, ride-hailing will remain the largest segment growing steadily, with Uber holding a majority share in the market.

Demand-responsive transit (DRT) will drive market growth as US public transit authorities digitize payment and routing services. Rural DRT, student transportation, and paratransit are the primary areas of opportunity.

Bikesharing is growing prominent. In Canada, BIXI-Montreal saw a 55% rise in ridership and a 30% increase in members as more people use bike-sharing services daily.

Free-floating carsharing is picking up with Free2Move and Gig car share expanding in the US. But unfavorable parking regulations deter the uptake of these services. In addition, residential car-sharing is gaining momentum.

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is nascent; several pilot launches are set to happen, mainly led by public transit operators with a rise in ticketing digitization.

Despite the challenges, with sufficient government support, the gross market revenue is expected to exceed $226 billion by the end of 2030.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Sustainable Mobility

Integrated Mobility

Disruptive Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation and Definition

Key Competitors

Macroeconomic Overview, North America , 2022

, 2022 Macroeconomic Factors Influencing the Growth of Shared Mobility

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Overall Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast

Shared Mobility GMR by Segments

Shared Mobility Fleet by Segments

Shared Mobility GMR by Country

Shared Mobility Fleet by Country

Percent GMR Split by Segment

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness, NA, 2023

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Traditional Carsharing

Business Model Definition

Growth Metrics

Traditional Carsharing Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast

Member Forecast

Gross Market Revenue Forecast

Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term

Competitive Benchmarking, 2022

Market Readiness Rating

Competitive Force Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Peer-to-peer (P2P) Carsharing

Business Model Definition

Growth Metrics

P2P Carsharing Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast

Member Forecast

Gross Market Revenue Forecast

Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term

Competitive Benchmarking, 2022

Market Readiness Rating

Competitive Force Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Ridehailing

Business Model Definition

Growth Metrics

Ridehailing Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast

Connected Taxi Gross Market Revenue Forecast

Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term

Competitive Benchmarking, 2022

Market Readiness Rating

Competitive Force Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bikesharing

Business Model Definition

Growth Metrics

Bikesharing Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast

Gross Market Revenue Forecast

Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term

Competitive Benchmarking, 2022

Market Readiness Rating

Competitive Force Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Demand Responsive Transit

Business Model Definition

Growth Metrics

DRT Gross Market Revenue

Fleet Forecast

Gross Market Revenue Forecast

Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term

Competitive Benchmarking, 2022

DRT Market Readiness

Competitive Force Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: MaaS

Business Model Definition

Growth Metrics

MaaS Gross Market Revenue

Gross Market Revenue Forecast

Pittsburgh : Move PGH Trial

: Move PGH Trial Competitive Force Analysis

9. Conclusion

