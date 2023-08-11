North America Shared Mobility Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Traditional Carsharing, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing, Ridehailing, Bikesharing, Demand Responsive Transit & MaaS

11 Aug, 2023, 20:30 ET
The shared mobility market in North America is differently structured compared to Europe. In North America, personal cars are still vital.
According to the US Census data, 91.5% of US households had at least one vehicle available in 2020, compared to 90.9% in 2015. The transition to modes that are not cars is slow. Therefore, ride-hailing will remain the largest segment growing steadily, with Uber holding a majority share in the market.
Demand-responsive transit (DRT) will drive market growth as US public transit authorities digitize payment and routing services. Rural DRT, student transportation, and paratransit are the primary areas of opportunity.
Bikesharing is growing prominent. In Canada, BIXI-Montreal saw a 55% rise in ridership and a 30% increase in members as more people use bike-sharing services daily.
Free-floating carsharing is picking up with Free2Move and Gig car share expanding in the US. But unfavorable parking regulations deter the uptake of these services. In addition, residential car-sharing is gaining momentum.
Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is nascent; several pilot launches are set to happen, mainly led by public transit operators with a rise in ticketing digitization.
Despite the challenges, with sufficient government support, the gross market revenue is expected to exceed $226 billion by the end of 2030.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Sustainable Mobility
- Integrated Mobility
- Disruptive Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation and Definition
- Key Competitors
- Macroeconomic Overview, North America, 2022
- Macroeconomic Factors Influencing the Growth of Shared Mobility
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Overall Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Shared Mobility GMR by Segments
- Shared Mobility Fleet by Segments
- Shared Mobility GMR by Country
- Shared Mobility Fleet by Country
- Percent GMR Split by Segment
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness, NA, 2023
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Traditional Carsharing
- Business Model Definition
- Growth Metrics
- Traditional Carsharing Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Member Forecast
- Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term
- Competitive Benchmarking, 2022
- Market Readiness Rating
- Competitive Force Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Peer-to-peer (P2P) Carsharing
- Business Model Definition
- Growth Metrics
- P2P Carsharing Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Member Forecast
- Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term
- Competitive Benchmarking, 2022
- Market Readiness Rating
- Competitive Force Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Ridehailing
- Business Model Definition
- Growth Metrics
- Ridehailing Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Connected Taxi Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term
- Competitive Benchmarking, 2022
- Market Readiness Rating
- Competitive Force Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bikesharing
- Business Model Definition
- Growth Metrics
- Bikesharing Gross Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term
- Competitive Benchmarking, 2022
- Market Readiness Rating
- Competitive Force Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Demand Responsive Transit
- Business Model Definition
- Growth Metrics
- DRT Gross Market Revenue
- Fleet Forecast
- Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends: Short, Medium, and Long Term
- Competitive Benchmarking, 2022
- DRT Market Readiness
- Competitive Force Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: MaaS
- Business Model Definition
- Growth Metrics
- MaaS Gross Market Revenue
- Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- Pittsburgh: Move PGH Trial
- Competitive Force Analysis
9. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqeob8
