North America Smart Home Lighting Markets Report 2019: Smart Home Voice Assistants, Mass Market Retailers' Smart Lighting Investments Driving Growth

Jul 22, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Smart Home Lighting: Smart Bulbs, Light Strips, Lamps & Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America unit shipments for smart bulbs, lamps, fixtures and light strips will increase 12X in the next five years. Major drivers include: a strong US economy, smart home voice assistants, mass market retailers' smart lighting investments as well as hub-less solutions using Bluetooth or WiFi with a low-cost entry point.
For this report, the author conducted phone-based and in-person interviews and surveys in July/August 2018 and again in May/June 2019. This includes hundreds of retail stores such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Apple Stores, Ace Hardware and True Value. The author also conducted surveys with 6,600 smart home consumers through June of 2019.
The author's Q2 2019 survey with smart bulb buyers found that 77% purchased their first smart bulb within the past year. Current smart bulb buyers are planning an average of 5.7 additional smart bulbs over the next two years. However, 1 in 4 have returned at least one smart bulb over the past two years and 30% indicate that it was moderately difficult to nearly impossible to install their smart bulb.
Mass Market Strategies
Our research has uncovered significant smart lighting channel growth and consumer demand in the North America market. Voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant have simplified the technical complexity of deploying and configuring smart home devices. This is illustrated by C by GE's seamless integration with Google Home Mini that is hub-less and hides the user from the pain point of network integration.
This report analyzes these developments, evaluates the market leaders and innovators, and uncovers the user requirements and technology gaps for mass market smart lighting adoption.
Research Scope
This report is based on extensive surveys and interviews across the whole smart lighting ecosystem with nearly 7,000 individuals-- analyzes the North America residential smart lighting market specifically for smart bulbs, light strips, lamps and fixtures.
Investigations include the following:
- 235 US retail sales reps for 9 chains: Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Apple Stores, Ace Hardware and True Value
- 850 mass market consumers and recent home buyers
- 750 smart light bulb buyers
- 5,000 early adopting smart lighting consumers
- 70+ interviews with leading lighting manufacturers, home builders, smart home platforms, chipset suppliers, industry alliances and professional home lighting installers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Methodology
2. Ecosystem
- Adoption Trends
- Features Preferences
- Retail Channels
- Professional Installers
- Home Builders
- The Value System
- Lighting Manufacturers
- Smart Bulb & Lamp Innovators
- Consumer Product Ratings
3. Market Size Forecast Totals
- Units by Product Segment
- Revenues by Product Segment
- Average Sale Prices
- Units by Channel
- Revenues by Channel
- Units by Color Type
- Revenues by Color Type
- Units by Technology
4. Smart Bulb Forecast Totals
- Units by Product Segment
- Revenues by Product Segment
- Units by Color Type
- Revenues by Color Type
- Average Sale Prices
- Units by Channel
- Revenues by Channel
- Units by Technology
5. Distribution Channels
- Amazon
- Channel Trends
- Market Size Forecasts
- Units by Product Segment
- Revenues by Product Segment
- Units by Color Type
- Revenues by Color Type
- Electronics Stores
- Home Center
- Mass Market
- Professional Installers
6. Survey Results
- Trends
- Mass Market Strategies
- Survey Overview
7. Smart Bulb Buyers - Experience
- Key Findings
- Demographics
- Purchasing Trends
- Popular Brands
- Preferred Pricing
- Installation
8. Smart Bulb Buyers - Preferences
- Key Findings
- Demographics
- Purchasing Preferences
- Preferred Features
- Channel Preferences
9. Early Adopter - General
- Key Findings
- Demographics
- Adoption Trends
- Features
- Channels
10. Early Adopter - Features
- Key Findings
- Demographics
- Integration
- Features
11. Early Adopter - Channels
- Key Findings
- Demographics
- Overall Preferred Channel
- Online Chain Preferences
- Brick-and-Mortar Channels
12. Recent Home Buyers
- Key Findings
- Demographics
- Home Builder Packages
- Brands
- Planned Smart Lighting
- Concerns
13. Early Majority Consumers
- Key Findings
- Demographics
- Adoption Trends
- Popular Brands
- Preferred Pricing
- Installation
