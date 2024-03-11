North America Smart TV Market Report 2024-2032: Integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) Programming to Enhance Functionalities Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Smart TV Market Report by Resolution Type, Screen Size, Screen Type, Technology, Platform, Distribution Channel, Application, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America smart TV market size reached US$ 67.5 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 205.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during 2023-2032

The increasing usage of high-speed internet, rising traction of OTT platforms, and growing demand of smart TVs among gamers represent some of the key factors driving the market.



At present, the increasing utilization of high-speed internet for socializing, learning, and telehealth represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively in the North American region. Besides this, there is a rise in the traction of various over-the-top (OTT) platforms as they are convenient, provide quality content, and enable users to watch their favorite shows on their preferred devices.

This, coupled with the wide availability of various affordable subscription-based plans provided by streaming media services, is propelling the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the growing demand for smart TVs among gamers to connect their gaming peripherals and rigs and achieve a thrilling experience while playing is offering a favorable market outlook in the North American region. Apart from this, the rising application of smart TVs in office spaces to conduct video conferences, display presentations, and stream videos related to work is supporting the market growth

Moreover, the increasing employment of smart TVs integrated with smart class technology in schools and colleges for promoting better academic learning among students is strengthening the market growth in the North American region. Furthermore, key market players operating in the region are manufacturing smart TVs integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and high dynamic range (HDR) programming to enhance their functionalities.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the North America smart TV market in 2023?

smart TV market in 2023? What is the expected growth rate of the North America smart TV market during 2024-2032?

smart TV market during 2024-2032? What are the key factors driving the North America smart TV market?

smart TV market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America smart TV market?

smart TV market? What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market based on resolution type?

smart TV market based on resolution type? What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market based on the screen size?

smart TV market based on the screen size? What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market based on the screen type?

smart TV market based on the screen type? What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market based on the technology?

smart TV market based on the technology? What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market based on platform?

smart TV market based on platform? What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market based on the distribution channel?

smart TV market based on the distribution channel? What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market based on the application?

smart TV market based on the application? What are the key regions in the North America smart TV market?

Key Market Segmentation:



Resolution Type Insights:

4K UHD TV

UHD TV HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the North America smart TV market based on the resolution type. This includes 4K UHD TV, HD TV, full HD TV, and 8K TV. According to the report, 4K UHD TV represented the largest segment.



Screen Size Insights:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America smart TV market based on screen size has also been provided in the report. This includes below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, and above 65 inches. According to the report, 32 to 45 inches accounted for the largest market share.



Screen Type Insights:

Flat

Curved

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America smart TV market based on the screen type has also been provided in the report. This includes flat and curved. According to the report, flat accounted for the largest market share.



Technology Insights:

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LED (Light Emitting Diode)

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode)

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America smart TV market based on technology has also been provided in the report. This includes LCD (liquid crystal display), LED (light emitting diode), OLED (organic light emitting diode), and QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode). According to the report, LED accounted for the largest market share.



Platform Insights:

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America smart TV market based on the platform has also been provided in the report. This includes android, Roku, WebOS, Tizen OS, iOS, MyHomeScreen, and others. According to the report, android accounted for the largest market share.



Distribution Channel Insights:

Offline

Online

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America smart TV market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes offline and online. According to the report, offline accounted for the largest market share.



Application Insights:

Residential

Commercial

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America smart TV market based on application has also been provided in the report. This includes residential and commercial. According to the report, residential accounted for the largest market share.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6uz66

