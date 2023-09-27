North America Sodium Chlorate Industry Report 2023-2028: Increasing Usage as a Non-Selective Herbicide in Agriculture Escalating Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Sodium Chlorate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America sodium chlorate market size reached 2.4 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2% during 2023-2028.

Sodium chlorate is extensively used for the manufacturing of chlorine dioxide, which is an essential component of the paper and pulp industry. It is also used in the production of chlorates of other metals, such as calcium chlorate for herbicides, potassium chlorate for match heads and explosives, and barium chlorate for fireworks. Other areas of usage include textile bleaching and the production of oxygen rescue breathing apparatus.

The North America sodium chlorate market is currently driven by several factors. The booming paper and pulp industry accounts for the rising consumption of sodium chloride in the region. It is used for on-site generation of chlorine dioxide, a key bleaching agent utilized in the environment friendly ECF (elemental chlorine free) chemical pulping process.

Apart from this, due to the oxidizing property of sodium chlorate, it is increasingly used for tanning and finishing of leather and manufacturing of dyes.

Therefore, growth in the leather & tanning industry is positively influencing the sodium chlorate industry in the region. In addition to this, increasing usage of sodium chlorate as a non-selective herbicide in the agriculture industry is further escalating its demand in the region.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the North America sodium chlorate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regions in the North America sodium chlorate market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America sodium chlorate market?
  • What is the breakup of the North America sodium chlorate market on the basis of form?
  • What is the breakup of the North America sodium chlorate market on the basis of application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America sodium chlorate industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America sodium chlorate industry?
  • What is the structure of the North America sodium chlorate industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the North America sodium chlorate industry?
  • What are the profit margins in the North America sodium chlorate industry?

Value Chain Analysis

  • Key Drivers and Challenges
  • Porters Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Government Regulations
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Structure
  • Key Player Profiles
  • Product Manufacturer
  • Dealer/Distributor
  • Consultant/Architect
  • System Integrator
  • Electrical Contractor
  • End-User

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
  • Degree of Rivalry
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Landscape

  • Market Structure
  • Key Players
  • Profiles of Key Players

Key Regions Analysed

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Analysis for Each Country

Market by Form

  • Crystalline
  • Solution

Market by Application

  • Pulp and Bleaching Industry
  • Chlorates of Other Metals
  • Leather Tanning
  • Dyes
  • Others

Market by Imports and Exports

  • Imports
  • Exports

