North America Solder Materials Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, and Process

The North America solder materials market is expected to grow from US$ 341.90 million in 2019 to US$ 527.74 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2030.





The electronic industry has seen a rise in demand for solder materials which is driving the growth of the market.Rising demand for various smart electronics and the advent of energy-efficient electronics are considered as the major factors expected to drive the North America solder materials market.



For electrical & electronics work, solder wire is available in a range of thicknesses for hand-solder and with cores containing flux.Plumbers mostly use bars of solder, much thicker than the wire used for electrical applications and then apply flux separately; note that many plumbing-suitable solder fluxes are too corrosive (or conductive) to be used in electrical or electronic work.



Hence, the solder materials market is likely to be propelled by the development in the sector of electronic refurbishing.Availability of various products is also among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for solder materials.



The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the North America solder materials market. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to Canada and Mexico. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply and distribution chain is likely to get affected.

Based on product, the wire segment led the North America solder materials market in 2019.A soldered joint is basically used to attach a wire to the pin of a component on the rear of a printed circuit board.



Solder wire is comprised of different types of alloys, or of pure tin.Each metal requires a certain type of solder wire to create strong bonds, since the combinations of metals that comprise solder wire melt at different temperatures.



The most common metals utilized in solder wire are Lead (Pb) as well as Tin (Sn).Soft solder basically melts in the range of 190-900°F.



Some assemblies require the elimination of lead from the solder owing to its toxicity, and in these cases, some other elements would be substituted for the lead. Lead-free solders are increasing in use owing to regulatory requirements along with the health & environmental benefits towards avoiding lead-based electronic components.

The overall North America solder materials market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America solder materials market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America solder materials market. Major players operating in the market include Fusion Incorporated; Indium Corporation; Kester; KOKI Company Ltd.; Lucas-Mihaupt Inc.; Qualitek International Inc.; Senju Metal Industry Co., Ltd.; Stannol GmbH and Co. KG; and Tamura Corporation.



