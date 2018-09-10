North America Specialty Food Ingredient to 2023 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.31%

DUBLIN, Sept 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Specialty Food Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America specialty food ingredient market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31%, during the forecast period.

The market for specialty food ingredients in North America is mainly driven due to rising rate of diabetes and obesity which is promoting the consumer to focus more on healthier lifestyles, which is in turn is increasing the demand for health and wellness food ingredients.

Owing to the growing demand in brewery industry and the occurrence of high complexity of procedures is increasing the demand for enzymes, which is aiding to the market growth. But, the market growth can be restricted due to imposition of stringent regulatory guidelines by food administration department and governments.

Market Dynamics

Functional flours made of bananas

Resistant starch has been a gaining popularity in the market since a decade. Instead of the usual grain sources, unripe bananas have been found to have high levels of RS. Designed for clean-label products, green banana flour performs as a functional fruit texturizer. Inherently high in starch, it's also high in potassium, magnesium and amylopectin. This flour is not only good for heart but also reduces the risk of diabetes.

Increasing urban population coupled with rising disposable income level is increasing the penetration for packaged and convenience food items, in turn also increasing the demand for specialty food ingredients in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Market

2. Market Insights

3. Market Dynamics

4. Market Segmentation

4.1 By Ingredients

4.1.1 Preservative

4.1.2 Functional Food Ingredient

4.1.3 Speciality Starch

4.1.4 Sweetener

4.1.5 Flavour

4.1.6 Acidulants

4.1.7 Emulsifier

4.1.8 Colour

4.1.9 Enzyme

4.1.10 Culture

4.1.11 Protein

4.1.12 Specialty Oil

4.1.13 Texturants

4.1.14 Yeast

4.2 By Application

4.2.1 Beverages

4.2.2 Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

4.2.3 Bakery

4.2.4 Dairy

4.2.5 Confectionery

4.2.6 Dried Processed Food

4.2.7 Frozen/Chilled Processed Food

4.2.8 Sweet and Savory Snacks

4.2.9 Others

5. Regional Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

7. Company Profiles

CK Ingredients

Archer Daniel Midland,

Royal DSM N.V.

Kerry Groups

Cargill Inc.

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Givaudan Flavors

Sensient Technologies

CHR. Hansen

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

