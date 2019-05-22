North America Strategy Consulting Market 2018-2025: Rapid Digitalization have Led to Increasing Competition in Business Sectors

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Strategy Consulting Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Services; and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Strategy consulting market accounted for US$ 22.44 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 38.65 Bn in 2025.

Factors including rapid digitalization have led to increasing competition in business sectors with technological advancements and breakthrough innovations driving the North America Strategy consulting market. Smaller firms emerging with disruptive innovations have gained the reputation as market disruptors as they pose challenges to the business of larger firms. In simpler words, the business arena today is characterized by cut-throat competition. Every business today strives hard to survive and gain a competitive advantage in the market outpacing its competitor.

Further, the changing economics, trade relations, Government in a particular region drive the changes in the way businesses are to be done. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach and boost its position in the North America Strategy consulting market.

The North America Strategy consulting market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.

Some of the players present in Strategy consulting market are A.T. Kearney, Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mercer LLC, The Boston Consulting Group, and PwC others.

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction



Part 2. North America Strategy Consulting Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. North America Strategy Consulting Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 North America Pest Analysis

Part 4. North America Strategy Consulting Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Expertise Across Business Sectors

4.1.2 Boost In The Regional Business Diversities Demand For Skilled Driven Consultations And Operations

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Dependency On The Skills And Expertise

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Acceptance Of The Performance Based Billing Business Model

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Executions Of Multi-Sourcing And Automation Into Consulting

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

Part 5. Strategy Consulting - North America Market Analysis

5.1 North America Strategy Consulting Market Overview

5.2 North America Strategy Consulting Market Forecast And Analysis

Part 6. North America Strategy Consulting Market Revenue And Forecast To 2025 - Services

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Strategy Consulting Market Breakdown, By Services, 2017 & 2025

6.3 Corporate Strategy Market

6.4 Business Model Transformation Market

6.5 Economic Policy Market

6.6 Mergers & Acquisitions Market

6.7 Organizational Strategy Market

6.8 Functional Strategy Market

6.9 Strategy & Operations Market

6.10 Digital Strategy Market

Part 7. North America Strategy Consulting Market Revenue And Forecast To 2025 - Industry Vertical

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Strategy Consulting Market Breakdown, By Industry Vertical, 2017 & 2025

7.3 IT & Telecommunication Market

7.4 Healthcare Market

7.5 BFSI Market

7.6 Retail Market

7.7 Manufacturing Market

7.8 Others Market

Part 8. North America Strategy Consulting Market - Country Analysis



Part 9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Initiative

9.3 Merger And Acquisition

Part 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product Mapping

Part 11. North America Strategy Consulting Market- Company Profiles

A.T. Kearney, Inc.

Accenture PLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Bain & Company

Ernst & Young Ltd.

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Mercer LLC

The Boston Consulting Group

PwC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74caj7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

