North America Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Grade, End-user

The sulfur hexafluoride market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 80.37 million in 2019 to US$ 49.56 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.



Several applications of sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) in medical equipment are bolstering the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market in the region.In the medical industry, sulfur hexafluoride is utilized for non-invasive surgeries and in the production of x-ray equipment.



SF6 finds its application as a tracer gas in laboratory fume hood contaminant testing during the final stage fume hood qualification.It also pressurizes waveguides in high-power microwave systems.



Moreover, it is used as a feedstock for the production of the chemical weapon disulfur decaflouride.Besides these, it is also a proffered plug or tamponade of a rental hole in repair operations of retinal detachments.



The use of sulfur hexafluoride in gas insulated substation equipment that are designed to contain gas in sealed pressure system drives demand, which is further driving the demand for sulfur hexafluoride. The HDVC or high voltage direct power transmission adoption in developing countries is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for sulfur hexafluoride.

Based on grade, the electronic grade segment led the sulfur hexafluoride market in 2019.The electronic grade high purity sulfur hexafluoride gas is considered to be a suitable electronic etchant which is increasingly deployed in the field of microelectronics.



Electronic grade SF6 helps in the production of particle accelerators, semiconductors, and integrated circuits.The gas creates optimal quantity of F radicals to eliminate Si-based layers from plasma chamber walls.



This has stipulated the demand for electronic grade sulfur hexafluoride gas.Increasing adoption of electronic grade ensures the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market.



Further, in the refrigeration industry, the electronic grade gas is largely used as a refrigerant, with the cooling range of -45 to 0°C to support the production processes. Owing to this, the demand for electronic grade is high, which, in turn, is catalyzing the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market. With the growth of the semiconductor & electronics industry, the demand for electronic grade sulfur hexafluoride is rising. The favorable chemical properties along with diversified end-use applications across several industrial bases ultimately drives the sulfur hexafluoride market.

Various emerging economies backed by massive industrial presence, huge population, and increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market in North America.With the outbreak of COVID-19, the North America region is likely to get affected with respect to the economic growth.



Although, the US is the manufacturing hub and leading raw material supplier for various industries, it is one the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak, where all business operations are halted due to nationwide lockdown.Other leading manufacturing hubs, such as Canada and Mexico, are also facing significant impact of COVID-19 outbreak.



Various initiatives, such as travel bans, business shutdowns, and lockdowns, were imposed by the governments across North America, which is anticipated to affect the expected revenue generation and overall growth opportunities in North America.

The overall North America sulfur hexafluoride market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America sulfur hexafluoride market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America sulfur hexafluoride market. Key players operating in the market include Air Liquide; Linde plc; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.; Solvay S.A.; Concorde Specialty Gases Inc.; and Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co. Ltd.



