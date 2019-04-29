North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Projected to Garner $7.85 Bn by 2025 at 7.5% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Order Management, Warehouse Management, Logistics Management, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), and Industry Verticals (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, and Others): Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". According to the report, the SCaaS market in North America accounted for $4.47 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The growth of the North America SCaaS market is driven by unprecedented growth of the retail industry, surge in consumer expectations, and increased requirement for managing logistics services. Additionally, the integration of blockchain technology along with the advent of omni-channel supply chain approach would create lucrative opportunities for new market players in the near future. However, concerns regarding data protection and security significantly hamper market growth.

Solutions segment to generate the largest revenue in the near future

By component, the solutions segment occupied more than two-thirds of the continental market in 2017 and is expected to continue the dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the growing demand to develop efficient transportation of goods in myriad industries along with rising requirements by retailers to build efficient business strategies & well-organized management solutions. However, the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Download Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5215

Order management segment to encounter the fastest growth through 2025

By application, order management is poised to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2025, on account of growing demand to track real-time inventory levels & shipment status by vendors & customers, along with the increasing need to manage the complexities associated with such orders. However, the logistics management segment would continue to dominate the North American market and generate almost two-fifths of the continental revenue by 2025.

Large enterprises segment to continue its dominance during the forecast period

By organization size, large enterprises segment would continue to maintain its stronghold over the North American market and occupy more than four-fifths of the overall share by 2025. This is attributed to the adoption of SCaaS by large enterprises to effectively manage the cost associated with obtaining goods & business expansion. However, the small & medium enterprises segment would register the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5215

The U.S. occupies a significant share of the continental market

The United States accounted for 92.1% of the market revenue in 2017. The country is expected to maintain its dominance due to expansion and ongoing developments in retail, manufacturing, transportation, and other industrial sectors.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilits Group), Kuehne+Nagel, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service (UPS), XPO Logistics, Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Global Service Delivery Automation Market Size Expected to Reach $6,752 Million, by 2022

Supply Chain Management Software Market Expected to Reach $24,532 Million by 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research