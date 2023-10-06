North America Tire Market Report 2023: Growing Focus on Safety and Increased Demand for Premium Quality Tires Driving Growth - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America tire market size reached 385.5 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach 455.0 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2023-2028

The report has provides a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include United States and Canada. According to the report, United States was the largest market for tire in North America. Some of the factors driving the United States tire market included considerable sales of vehicles, product innovations, integration of advanced technologies, etc.



The increasing production and sales of luxury vehicles, rising focus on improving driver and passenger safety, and the growing adoption of winter tires during extreme weather conditions represent some of the key factors driving the market.



The increasing production and sales of luxury, autonomous, passenger, or commercial vehicles and significant improvements in the automotive industry represent one of the major factors driving the demand for tires in the North American region.

Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for premium quality tires in ultra-high-performance vehicles for longer operational life, enhanced stability and reliability, and high puncture resistance. This, coupled with the growing focus on improving driver and passenger safety due to the increasing number of fatal road accidents, is influencing the market positively in the region.

In addition, the rising adoption of winter tires during extreme weather conditions, such as snow and ice, is favoring the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing preference for premium vehicles and tires for logistics and transportation activities to deliver packages on time on account of their numerous advantages, such as enhanced stopping power, improved overall safety, and better handling, is creating a positive outlook for the market across the region.

Furthermore, product manufacturers are focusing on recovering and recycling used tires to minimize their environmental impact and save a significant amount of energy that is required to manufacture new ones. They are also focusing on launching eco-friendly, lightweight, and airless three-dimensional (3D) printed variants to expand their product portfolio.

Key players are introducing tires that are equipped with sensors to observe tire pressure and temperature and enhance the experience of the users.

Segment Insights:

According to the report, replacement market represented the largest segment.

OEM Market

Replacement Market

Application Insights:

According to the report, passenger car/ light truck accounted for the largest market share.

Passenger Car/ Light Truck

Commercial Tires (Trucks)

Commercial Tires (Off- Highway)

