North America to Account for 30% of the Global Contactless Biometrics Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global contactless biometrics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 16.4 percent from 2022 to 2032, from USD 17.1 billion in 2022 to USD 78.6 billion in 2032.

Face recognition is improved when artificial intelligence and biometric methods are combined. As a result, the demand for such capability in determining most notable attributes such as gender, ethnicity, facial hair, and glasses to propel the contactless biometrics market growth at a rate of 4.5X between 2022 and 2032.

The demand for end-to-end solutions is increasing, necessitating the integration of various software and middleware services. According to the above-mentioned trend, the contactless biometric industry is expected to account for roughly 43% of the worldwide biometrics market by the end of 2022.

The integration of behavioral biometrics with biometric solutions, which aids in ensuring authentication in financial institutions, businesses, government facilities, and retail point of sale, is increasing the product's industrial demand.

Fintech companies, telecom operators, retailers, banks, and other industries have begun to use contactless biometrics technology for client identification. Furthermore, it is anticipated that it will become a required process for authenticating and identifying clients when opening a new or current account.

However, unlike passwords, biometric data is impossible to replace, which is a major market limitation. Because biometric data is physically irreplaceable, an alternative solution must be employed to replace biometric authentication.

Key Takeaways:

Facial recognition is the fastest-growing technological category. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to rise 5.6X.

The software segment is expected to provide the most revenue by component. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 34.1 billion .

. During the forecast period, identity verification under the application is expected to rise 5.3X. By the end of 2031, the segment is expected to have a market value of USD 52.9 billion .

. The segment that generates the most revenue is North America . In 2021, the region will have a market share of over 30%, with a growth rate of 16.0% from 2021 to 2031.

Growth Drivers:

With the emerging internet of things lead to global contactless biometrics market growth.

Integration of behavioral biometrics help in securing authentication to propel the demand for contactless biometrics.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on creating subsidiaries in developing countries. Product launches, collaborations with major players, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are all examples of strategies. The following are some of the most significant developments:

In May 2020 , Finger Cards AB increased their touch sensor line with the introduction of the FPC2025 sensor. The goal was to develop a biometric system that was both high-performing and low-power.

, Finger Cards AB increased their touch sensor line with the introduction of the FPC2025 sensor. The goal was to develop a biometric system that was both high-performing and low-power. In May 2020 , NEC Corporation, a market leader, released NeoFace Thermal Express, a touchless screening system. NeoFace Thermal Express was created to detect high body temperatures as well as protective clothing such as a face mask.

Key Players in the Contactless Biometrics Market Include:

Touchless Biometric Systems AG

IDEMIA SAS

NViaSoft

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

Gemalto N.V

Aware Inc.

HID Global

M2SYS Technology

Neurotechnology

Assa Abloy AB

Blue Biometrics

More Valuable Insights on Contactless Biometrics Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the contactless biometrics market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global contactless biometrics market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Technology :

Contactless Fingerprint Recognition



Facial Recognition



Iris Recognition



Palm Vein Recognition



Voice Recognition



Contactless Cards

By Component :

Hardware



Contactless Fingerprint Scanners





Facial Recognition Scanners





Iris Recognition Scanners





Palm Vein Scanners





Others (Voice Recognition Devices, Contactless Smart Cards & Readers



Software



Integrated Biometrics Software





Standalone Software/Middleware





Facial Recognition Software







Vein Recognition Software







Iris Recognition Software







Others



Services



Professional Services





System Integration & Deployment







Security Consulting







Support & Maintenance





Managed Services

By Application :

Identity Verification



Payments & Transactions



Access Control

By Industry :

BFSI



Government & Law Enforcement



Healthcare



Military & Defense



Retail



Others

Key Questions Covered in Contactless Biometrics Market Report

The report offers insight into the contactless biometrics market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for contactless biometrics market between 2022 and 2032.

Contactless biometrics market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Contactless biometrics market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

