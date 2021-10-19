North America to hold lion's share in Oat Fiber Consumption Through 2031

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global market for oat fiber is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2031.

Dietary fibers have physiological benefits such as laxation, blood cholesterol reduction, and blood glucose stabilization. Dietary fibers contain a variety of plant-derived compounds, including glucan, cellulose, cereal, and arabinoxylans.

Oat fiber is an insoluble dietary fiber derived from the outer layers of seeds and grains that help provide several health benefits. It has water-binding abilities that help in texture improvement in food items, with physiological effects of fiber concentrates such as caloric value reduction and dietary fiber improvement.

Convenience foods have become unavoidable in the urban kitchen, and they are excellent time-savers for customers because they need less time to prepare. Demand for convenience food arises especially from teenagers, hostel students, and working-class people. Convenient food comes in the form of ready-to-eat breakfast and cereals. Consumers are adding highly nutritious foods into their diets, which take less time to prepare and come in a variety of flavors with several food ingredients. Manufacturers are using oat fiber as a dietary supplement in convenience foods items.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The oat fiber market in the Middle East & Africa and Oceania is expected to expand at CAGRs of 7.9% and 7%, respectively, through 2031.

& and Oceania is expected to expand at CAGRs of 7.9% and 7%, respectively, through 2031. However, North America and Europe dominate the market with a market share of 41.7% and 29.8%, respectively.

and dominate the market with a market share of 41.7% and 29.8%, respectively. The market for oat fiber in the food & beverage industry is valued at US$ 160 Mn , and is expected to reach US$ 315.4 Mn by 2031.

, and is expected to reach by 2031. There is growing demand for plant-based functional food ingredients in the food & beverage industry. On the basis of nature, demand for organic is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Brazil and Australia hold significant market share in Latin America and Oceania, respectively.

and hold significant market share in and Oceania, respectively. BENELUX countries in Europe and Mexico in Latin America are witnessing high growth rate at CAGRs of 11.1% and 8.8%, respectively.

and in are witnessing high growth rate at CAGRs of 11.1% and 8.8%, respectively. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the market for oat fiber. However, growing demand for healthy and nutritious food products is anticipated to help the market recover in the near term.

"Oat fiber in food products help in weight management, digestion, constipation, lowering cholesterol, and others. Consumers are incorporating plant-based natural functional food ingredients in their food items to enhance the taste and texture with its water and lipid binding capabilities. Thus, manufacturers are gaining high profit margins by offering oat fiber to health-conscious consumers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing applications of oat fiber through investments, innovation, and research & development to obtain the finest quality products. Market players are expected to expand their product ranges through numerous innovations.

In 2016, Tate & Lyle PLC expanded its manufacturing facility in Kimstad, Sweden . The expansion of the manufacturing unit leverages the production process with no use of chemicals or solvents while converting raw materials such as tapioca and corn into the finest ingredients.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global oat fiber market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of nature (organic, conventional), type (soluble, insoluble), form (powder, tablets), and end use (food & beverage industry, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, others), across seven major regions of the world.

