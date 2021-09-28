North America to hold Lion's Share in Rotomolding Compounds Market Though 2031

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rotomolding compounds market is estimated to surge at 11.2% CAGR and close in on a valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031. Demand for rotomolding compounds is expected to remain prominent for hollow tanks application, especially for storage and portable water tanks.

North America is anticipated to remain a key consumer and exporter of rotomolding compounds as compared to other regions. Regional growth is mainly contributed by the U.S., owing to strong presence of resin manufacturing companies and distributors/suppliers in the country.

As rotomolding compounds are favorable over other molding technologies owing to consistent wall thickness, high durability, high strength, and stability, and among other characteristics, it expected to create more opportunities for market players in the near future

Lyondellbasell has come up with a step to advance the circular economy by making virgin quality polymers from raw material, which will be derived from plastic waste, in Wesseling Germany. By doing thermal conversion of plastic waste, this raw material will be converted into ethylene and propylene, and then will get processed into polypropylene and polyethylene for plastic production.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32788

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Storage tanks are expected to remain a key application area of rotomolding compounds.

North America is expected to account for a prominent share in the global market, estimated to consume around 47% of overall rotomolding compounds.

is expected to account for a prominent share in the global market, estimated to consume around 47% of overall rotomolding compounds. Demand for base resins is anticipated to witness substantial growth at 10% CAGR over the decade.

Polyethylene base resin is expected to remain a key material owing to its significant superior characteristics as compared to other resins.

"Key competitors across the world are working on strategic acquisitions to acquire a competitive advantage, as well as increasing R&D initiatives for providing environment-friendly plastic materials," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for rotomolding compounds has been identified as a fairly fragmented space, owing to the presence of several small and medium players.

Get Customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32788

Some of the key market participants included in the report are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dow Inc. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ASH Industries Interplastic Corporation NOVA Chemicals Corporation Solvay SA KMI Group Inc. Braskem Starrotoplast Excelsior Roto Moulding Ltd Roto Polymers Reliance Industries Limited. Matrix Polymers Moharamplast S.A.E Eco Polymers SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., FINE POLYCRAFT PVT. LTD., and PHYCHEM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

Conclusion

Strong business outlook in hollow plastic products used in several industries such as automotive, playground equipment, water containers, and construction, owing to superior molding efficiency, is boosting sales of rotomolding compounds. These compounds have the ability to deliver a superior stress bearing property, improved mold flow, and high impact resistance as compared to other counterparts.

Globally, key players are focusing on new innovation in rotomolding compound applications to increase their market share and boost their annual turnover. Also, tier II and tier III players are focusing on tie-ups with end users for long-term contracts.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32788

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global rotomolding compounds market that contains industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, material, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.