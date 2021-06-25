North America to lead Oil & Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industries | Technavio

Technavio's report on "Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market is poised to reach USD 692.10 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3%.

Leading Regional Analysis of Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies APAC as the second-highest country, where the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market will have the potential to reach USD 1238.74 million by 2024. Factors such as the rapid development in upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry and the construction of new oil and gas pipeline projects will drive the demand for the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

Europe will be the third-highest country, where the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market will have the potential to reach USD 864.11 million by 2024. The increasing number of oil and gas pipeline projects will drive the demand for the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industries during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market report provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., QinetiQ Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market size

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market trends

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market analysis

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

