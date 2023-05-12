North America Tractor Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: A New Frontier of Innovation as Agriculture Meets Digital Technology, Opening the Path to a Smart Agricultural Future

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Tractor Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America agricultural tractor market is expected to reach 391,799 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period.



North America has over 376.8 million food consumers and is the fifth-largest food market in the world. The region witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity. North American region accounts for almost 11.4% of the global agricultural equipment market in volume. The region represents a high level of farm mechanization.

The penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices across the region drive the sale of new agricultural tractors. The agriculture tractor market in North America declined by 14.1% in 2022 from 2021. The decline in crop production and tractor sales was due to supply chain shortages and increased raw material costs.

Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Tractors

Conventionally, farmers used diesel engine tractors known for their high power. Due to machine technologies, fuel, and engine advances, tractors are now more efficient and can complete tasks with fewer power requirements. The volatility in diesel prices hampers the budget management of farmers.

Technological Advance in Tractor Technology

A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future.

Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based tractors are currently available in the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY HORSEPOWER TYPE

In 2022, the less 50 HP segment recorded a high market share in North America. The major factor for the steady growth of the low-power range of tractors is the increased business turnover among hobby and livestock farmers. The sales of Above 100 HP tractors in the country are expected to grow during the forecast period as small and medium farmlands are likely to consolidate in the coming years.

INSIGHTS BY DRIVE TYPE

The agricultural tractor market in North America is dominated by low-range HP 2WD tractors, which accounted for a market share of more than 95% in 2022. Among the several tractor models available in the country, 2WD tractors are the most favored by farmers. The low relative cost of ownership, the sufficiency of features and haulage power, and convention make 2WD tractors more popular among farmers.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

John Deere, Massey Ferguson , and New Holland dominated the North American tractor market with a collective market share of over 30% in 2022. These brands have adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market.

, and New Holland dominated the North American tractor market with a collective market share of over 30% in 2022. These brands have adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. AGCO and John Deere provide direct financing to farmers to encourage them to buy agriculture equipment.

The US witnessed high agricultural tractor sales in North America in the past few years. Leading vendors, such as John Deere and CNH Industrial, focus on the agricultural machinery market in the US and Canada .

Key Vendors

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

SDF

Mahindra & Mahindra

JCB

CLAAS

KIOTI

Foton Motor

Yanmar

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Value Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

8.1.3 Manufacturers

8.1.4 Dealers/Distributors

8.1.5 Retailers

8.1.6 End-Users

8.2 Distribution Channels for Farm Equipment

8.2.1 Financing Options for Acquiring Farm Machinery

8.3 SWOT Analysis of Agricultural Tractor Industry

8.4 Government Support to Farmers

8.5 Technological Advances



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Technological Advances in Tractor Technology

9.1.1 Swath Control and Variable Rate Technology

9.1.2 High Demand for Autonomous Equipment

9.2 Shortage of Agricultural Laborers

9.3 Use of Energy-Efficient Agri Tractors



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Assistance to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

10.2 Increased Agricultural Productivity & Exports

10.3 Increased Farm Mechanization

10.4 High Local Production Capacities in US



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Lack of Awareness of Latest Innovations in Agricultural Tractor

11.2 High Demand for Used & Rental Tractors

11.3 Climate Change Adversely Impacts Agricultural Activities



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Horsepower

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Less Than 50 Hp

13.4 50 Hp-100 Hp

13.5 Above 100 Hp



14 Wheel-Drive

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 2-Wheel-Drive

14.4 4-Wheel-Drive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ns8vxg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets