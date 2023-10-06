North America Travel Vaccines Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $800 Million to 2028 - Combination Vaccines and Needle Free Techniques at the Forefront of Growth

The North America travel vaccines market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2023-2028.


The North America travel vaccines market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2023-2028.

Vaccines are defined as biological preparations that protect the human body against severe and potentially deadly diseases. They generally consist of an agent made from the surface protein, toxins, weakened or killed forms of the disease-causing microorganisms. Vaccination enables the body to produce antibodies, which provide a shield in case the person is exposed to the disease.

For travel vaccines, also known as travel immunizations, travelers are vaccinated 4 to 6 weeks before the journey. These can be differentiated between recommended and required vaccines. Wherein, required vaccines are essential for the individual to get before entering a country.

However, recommended vaccines are those which the traveler may need because of a potential infection threat in the country or a part of that country. Some of the most common vaccine-preventable, travel-related diseases include influenza, meningitis, rabies, tick-borne encephalitis, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, etc.

North America travel vaccines market is currently being driven by several factors. One of the key factors driving the demand of travel vaccines is their ability to prevent the risk of disease epidemic. Moreover, vaccination provides immunity to individuals, travelling to places where there is a high risk of exposure or contracting a specific disease.

As a result, governments in the region have mandated vaccination before visiting certain destinations with a high prevalence of infectious diseases. Other factors driving the demand of travel vaccines in the region include rising number of travelers, government initiatives, technological advancements such as combination vaccines and needle free techniques, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the North America travel vaccines market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the North America travel vaccines market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the North America travel vaccines market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America travel vaccines market?
  • What is the breakup of the North America travel vaccines market based on the composition?
  • What is the breakup of the North America travel vaccines market based on the disease?
  • What are the key regions in the North America travel vaccines market?

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Regions Analysed

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Analysis for Each Country

Market by Composition

  • Mono Vaccines
  • Combination Vaccines

Market by Disease

  • Hepatitis A
  • DPT
  • Yellow Fever
  • Typhoid
  • Hepatitis B
  • Measles and Mumps
  • Rabies
  • Meningococcal
  • Varicella
  • Japanese Encephalitis
  • Others

Value Chain Analysis

  • Key Drivers and Challenges
  • Porters Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Government Regulations
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Structure
  • Key Player Profiles

North America Online Food Delivery Market Report 2023-2028 - Rising Demand for Convenient Food and Healthy and Nutritious Meals Augments Growth

The "North America Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
North America Tire Market Report 2023: Growing Focus on Safety and Increased Demand for Premium Quality Tires Driving Growth - Forecasts to 2028

The "North America Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets....
