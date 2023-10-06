North America Travel Vaccines Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $800 Million to 2028 - Combination Vaccines and Needle Free Techniques at the Forefront of Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Travel Vaccines Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America travel vaccines market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2023-2028.



Vaccines are defined as biological preparations that protect the human body against severe and potentially deadly diseases. They generally consist of an agent made from the surface protein, toxins, weakened or killed forms of the disease-causing microorganisms. Vaccination enables the body to produce antibodies, which provide a shield in case the person is exposed to the disease.

For travel vaccines, also known as travel immunizations, travelers are vaccinated 4 to 6 weeks before the journey. These can be differentiated between recommended and required vaccines. Wherein, required vaccines are essential for the individual to get before entering a country.

However, recommended vaccines are those which the traveler may need because of a potential infection threat in the country or a part of that country. Some of the most common vaccine-preventable, travel-related diseases include influenza, meningitis, rabies, tick-borne encephalitis, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, etc.



North America travel vaccines market is currently being driven by several factors. One of the key factors driving the demand of travel vaccines is their ability to prevent the risk of disease epidemic. Moreover, vaccination provides immunity to individuals, travelling to places where there is a high risk of exposure or contracting a specific disease.

As a result, governments in the region have mandated vaccination before visiting certain destinations with a high prevalence of infectious diseases. Other factors driving the demand of travel vaccines in the region include rising number of travelers, government initiatives, technological advancements such as combination vaccines and needle free techniques, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:



Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Composition

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Market by Disease

Hepatitis A

DPT

Yellow Fever

Typhoid

Hepatitis B

Measles and Mumps

Rabies

Meningococcal

Varicella

Japanese Encephalitis

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

