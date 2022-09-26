North America Treasury and Risk Management Market Report 2022: A $3.15 Billion Market by 2028 - Rising Spending in Information and Communications Technology Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Treasury and Risk Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America treasury and risk management market is expected to grow from US$ 2,067.95 million in 2021 to US$ 3,156.19 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Organizations use financial analytics tools to gain insights into a few present and future trends to improve their business performance. Financial analytics services offer financial data quality analysis, data layout, client analytics, predictive analytics, principal component analysis, and financial data collection.

These analytics require detailed financial and other relevant data to identify patterns; based on these predictions, enterprises make predictions regarding their customers' purchases and their employees' tenure. Thus, financial analytics services help organizations improve profitability, cash flow, and business value. They can use the insights gained through these analytics to improve their revenues and business processes.

For instance, Accenture PLC provides the newest data and analytics solutions for financial service providers and assists them in deploying the same. The services for these firms include cost analytics and enterprise performance analytics. With a prime focus on income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, financial analysis is used to evaluate economic trends, set financial policies, formulate long-term business plans, and pinpoint investment projects or companies.

Financial service providers such as investment banks generate and store more data than other businesses, as finance is a transaction-heavy industry. The banks use data to estimate risks to improve the overall profitability in the coming years. Thus, with multiple benefits in banks and investment firms, the demand for financial analytics services is increasing significantly, thus boosting the treasury and risk management market growth.

The treasury functions are clear beneficiaries of financial analytics, which provides better insights into customers, competitors, profitability, and processes. Financial analytics can also strengthen the chief financial officer's (CFO) ability to drive strategic decision-making and investment planning.

Thus, creating an analytics-driven organization has also become the top driver of collaboration between the CFO and chief information officer (CIO). Thus, the demand for financial analytics services is growing significantly, driving the treasury and risk management market.



With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the North America treasury and risk management market. The North America treasury and risk management market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.



North America Treasury and Risk Management Market Segmentation

The solution segment dominated the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. In terms of deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment dominated the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium-size enterprises and large enterprises.

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, and the small & medium-size enterprises segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. In terms of application, the market is segmented into account management, cash and liquidity management, compliance and risk management, and financial resource management.

The cash and liquidity management segment dominated the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Based on end user, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing and automotive, and others.

The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2020, and the healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Based on country, the North America treasury and risk management market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Financial Analytics Services

Increasing Use of Cloud-Based Treasury and Risk Management Platforms

Market Restraints

Presence of Open-Source Treasury and Risk Management Platforms

Market Opportunities

Rising Spending in Information and Communications Technology Sector

Future Trends

Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Various Verticals

