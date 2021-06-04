North America UPS Battery Market Report 2021-2028 - Growing Emphasis of Li-Ion Batteries

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America UPS Battery Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America UPS battery market is expected to grow from US$ 150.64 million in 2020 to US$ 346.06 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising advantages of UPS battery in data center is expected to surge the North America UPS battery market. Increase in data-related services, and growing trend of cloud computing and virtualization have escalated the demand for data centers across North America, eventually magnifying the demand for UPS. Cloud-based services require to be online to provide services, which is surging the need for UPS systems. North America, especially the US, hosts numerous colocation facilities and data center service providers.

In the US, major data centers have been established in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle for the West Coast; New York/Virginia for the East Coast; and Dallas/Miami in South/Central and Chicago. There are 1,975 colocation data centers in North America, including 1,798 in the US and 176 in Canada. Colocation providers are highly inclined toward remodeling their data center UPS solutions and speeding up their IT processes to meet the customer demand for rapid data delivery.

The life expectancy of a UPS in a data center is ~10-15 years. Lead-acid battery works for ~3-6 years, while lithium-ion battery lasts ~10 years or longer. Due to these advantages of UPS batteries, companies are highly focused on designing advanced battery systems for data centers. Thus, the escalating deployment of UPS batteries in data centers due to their advantages such as high energy-efficiency, high performance, and low weight is bolstering the North America UPS battery market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected North American countries, especially the US. North America is a frontrunner in terms of the development and adoption of new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, presence of huge industrial bases, and high purchasing power especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries directly affects the economic growth of the region.



Based on product type, the North America UPS battery market is segmented into lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others; the lead-acid segment led the market in 2020. Lead-acid batteries feature better reliability when deployed in uninterruptible power supply systems. In case of large power applications, wherein weight is not a prime concern, lead-acid batteries act as the most economical choice.

In addition to the cost-effectiveness, high tolerance, low internal impedance, and other performance benefits make them an ideal choice for small-scale power storage systems such as UPS systems; large and grid-scale power systems; and starting, lighting, and ignition power sources for automobiles.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America UPS Battery Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America UPS Battery Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Emphasis of Li-Ion Battery

5.1.2 Rising Advantages of UPS Battery in Data Centre

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Issues Regarding Failure Associated with UPS Batteries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing UPS Applications

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Digitalization Fueled by Government Favorable Initiatives

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. UPS Battery Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America UPS Battery Market Overview

6.2 North America UPS Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



7. North America UPS Battery Market - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America UPS Battery Market, by Product Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Lead-Acid

7.4 Li-Ion



8. North America UPS Battery Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America UPS Battery Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Residential



9. North America UPS Battery Market - Country Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America UPS Battery Market

10.1 North America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

CSB Battery Co., Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Eaton Corporation plc

Exide Industries Limited

FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

leoch International Technology Limited Inc

NorthStar Group Services, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corporation

