North America Uterine Cancer Diagnostics & Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)

Uterine cancer is one such cancer that presently shows an increasing incidence and mortality in the United States. In North America, healthcare providers and community programs help women achieve and maintain a healthy weight and get enough physical activity, which can reduce the risk for endometrial cancer, the most common uterine cancer. Promoting awareness of the need for timely evaluation of abnormal vaginal bleeding (between periods, after sex, or after menopause), an important symptom of uterine cancer increases the chance for early detection and treatment.

Recent breakthroughs have led to many advances in personalized approaches to various cancer types, including cancers of the female reproductive system, like uterine cancer and endometrial cancer. Across entire North America, especially in the United States, in all the healthcare organizations, gynecologic oncologists are available to provide the common people with a second opinion and design a treatment plan tailored to the tumor type, cancer stage, and individual needs. Such initiatives have a positive impact on the uterine cancer treatment and diagnostics market in North America.



Uterine cancer is a common form of cancer of the female reproductive system that initiates in the lining of the uterus. Risk factors associated with this cancer are being overweight and starting periods at an early age.



Immunotherapy is a type of treatment, in which drugs help an individual's immune system to recognize the cancer cells and kill them. Immunotherapy is done for treating certain forms of endometrial cancer that has spread or recurred. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) by Merck and Co. is a drug that is used for the immunotherapy. This drug had got the FDA approval in June 2018, and it is currently available in the market. This drug is given as an intravenous (IV) infusion every 3 weeks. Currently, there are several ongoing clinical trials meant for examining different drugs and their combinations in uterine cancer, including a combination of two immunotherapies, such as lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab.



Some types of immunotherapy include monoclonal antibodies and tumor-agnostic therapies, non-specific immunotherapies, oncolytic virus therapy, T-cell therapy, and cancer vaccines. However, among these types, only tumor-agnostic therapy is used. As the number of uterine cancer cases is increasing, companies are focusing more on producing novel drugs for immunotherapy. Therefore, it is expected that the use of immunotherapy may grow in the coming future. Thus, this may positively affect the overall market for uterine cancer treatment.



The uterine cancer diagnostics and treatment market is comprised of the global players that are having a focus on oncology division. Some of the major companies in this market include Merck & Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., among others. With the rising research by the pharmaceutical industry on the development of better therapeutics and diagnostics for various cancers, more companies are believed to enter the market in the coming future.



