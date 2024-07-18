North America Vapor Barrier Market to Reach US$ 5.8 Billion at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2034 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

Owing to the use of diversified materials, including membranes, plastic, and many more, the risk related to decay, corrosion, and so on can be avoided. Technological innovation and evolution are likely to elevate the size of the competitive landscape of vapor barriers.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – The projected advancement of the North America vapor barrier market is set to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2034. The last recorded valuation of the ecosystem was measured at USD 3.2 billion in 2019. Owing to the poised development of the competitive landscape through the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.4%, key players in the industry are likely to experience lucrative prospects.

The ability of vapor barriers to arrest damage to buildings surges the popularity of such instruments in the construction sector. Owing to the rising demand for advanced structural properties of buildings, leading players in the region have been emphasizing the use of cutting-edge practices. This spurs the demand for vapor barriers.

North America is witnessing steady growth in the construction industry. Owing to the rising infrastructural demand and growing population in the region, the demand for appropriate construction of buildings is increasing. With the rising focus on the progress of the corporate and defense sectors, the construction of buildings and other infrastructural properties has become mandatory.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85981

Building codes and regulations, such as International Residential Code (IRC) section R702.7 and International Building Code (IBC) section 1405.3, which mandate the use of vapor barriers on framed walls in specific climate zones, are anticipated to drive the North American vapor barrier market.

As per the report North America vapor barrier market segmentation is done based on material type as Class-I, Class-II, and Class-III. The IRC suggests using a Class-I or Class-II vapor barrier on the interior side of homes in cold regions. Similarly, the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) recommends placing vapor barriers on the interior side of roofs in areas where the exterior temperature drops below 4 degrees Celsius and the interior relative humidity is 45 percent or higher during the winter season.

Recently launched products have advanced technology with more flexible and efficient materials are effective in preventing moisture and are easier to install. JM Vapor Barrier SAR launched by Johns Manville are glass fiber reinforced, which provides improved self-adhering, extended shelf life and higher initial tack performance compared to the earlier products in the company's portfolio. Vapor barrier launched by Polyglass USA Inc. under the brand name VertiWrap are primerless, self-adhered, and are available in both options sheet and fluid applied. New product launches focusing on improved performance and easy installation are expected to shape the North America Vapor Barrier Market Dynamics.

Explore Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85981

Pertaining to the rising demand to curb maintenance and operational costs of buildings, vapor barriers are used extensively. Vapor barriers can also ensure the least energy loss, which can thereby prove to be beneficial in terms of fueling the efficiency of buildings.

The emerging trend in the construction industry suggests that consumers are emphasizing energy-efficient solutions. To cater to the demand, the use of vapor barriers has risen in the region, creating prospects for leading manufacturers in the vapor barrier industry.

Regulatory policies designed to measure the performance of buildings are likely to augment the competitive landscape. The necessity to comply with building codes related to moisture absorption drives the installment of vapor barriers, fueling the competitive space.

North America Vapor Barrier Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 3.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 5.8 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.4 % No. of Pages 147 Pages Segments covered By Product, By Sector, By Category Type, By Region, By End-user

Key Findings from the Market Report

The ecosystem of the North America vapor barrier market is segmented based on different significant parameters. Based on the type of material segment, the class 1 category is expected to generate the highest revenue due to the lowest permeability of such materials.

vapor barrier market is segmented based on different significant parameters. Based on the type of material segment, the class 1 category is expected to generate the highest revenue due to the lowest permeability of such materials. Based on the thickness segment, the medium thickness category is likely to gain traction. The demand for crawl space and below-slab applications is expected to govern the segment.

Owing to the higher chance of moisture travel from the soil, the demand for below-slab applications is set to increase. This is, hence, the highest-grossing category of the application segment.

New constructions, a key category of the construction type segment, is set to govern the sector. This is due to the necessity to comply with new regulatory policies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the North America vapor barrier market expand using many key strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. New entrants, on the other hand, expand using strategic alliances, innovations, and differentiation.

The Concur Group offers products like concrete coatings, commercial epoxy, concrete admixtures, and vapor barriers.

Layfield Group Ltd. manufactures different products, including packaging films, custom-engineered solutions, and many more.

POLIFILM Group is another key player offering protective films, agricultural films, and laminating films. The firm also offers labeling films.

Key Players

Insulfoam (A Carlisle Company)

Concure Group

Cover-Tech Inc.

InterWrap

ISI Building Products

Layfield Group Ltd.

POLIFILM Group

Poly-America, L.P.

Polyguard

Reef Industries

Stego Industries, LLC

Tex-Trude

W. R. Meadows Inc.

Berry Global

Henry Company (A Carlisle Company)

Key Developments in the North America Vapor Barrier Market

In December 2023, Layfield Group Ltd. expanded in Brisbane by launching a new warehouse in the city .

. In March 2024 , Concur Group partnered with Mastercard. The move aimed to simplify expense reports.

Regional Profile

Owing to technological infrastructure in the United States , various prospects for key players in the North America vapor barrier industry are created. This drives the size of the sector in the country.

, various prospects for key players in the vapor barrier industry are created. This drives the size of the sector in the country. The evolution of the construction industry in Canada is expected to drive the size of the competitive landscape in the country. Leading organizations can use the opportunity to penetrate into the said industry segment.

is expected to drive the size of the competitive landscape in the country. Leading organizations can use the opportunity to penetrate into the said industry segment. Owing to the growth of the chemical and material industry in the United States is another factor augmenting the size of the competitive landscape. Such a key factor drives the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Class I

- Polyethylene Sheet

- Rubber Membrane

- Sheet Metal

- Others

- Polyethylene Sheet - Rubber Membrane - Sheet Metal - Others Class II

- 30 Pound Asphalt-coated Paper

- Bitumen-coated Kraft Paper

- Plywood

- Others

- 30 Pound Asphalt-coated Paper - Bitumen-coated Kraft Paper - Plywood - Others Class III

- 15 Pound Asphalt-coated Paper

- Gypsum Board

- Concrete Block

- Fiberglass Insulation

- Others

By Thickness

Thin (Below 10 mil)

Medium (10 mil - 20 mil)

Thick (Above 20 mil)

By Application

Below-slab Vapor Barriers

Wall Vapor Barriers

Roof Vapor Barriers

Others

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation/ Refurbishment

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Country

The United States

Canada

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85981<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Water-based Inks Market Size to Hit USD 12 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 3.1

Size to Hit by 2031, Expanding Lime Market Revenue to Cross USD 89.8 billion , Globally, By 2031 | Registering at a CAGR of 5.4%

Revenue to Cross , Globally, By 2031 | Registering Composite Material Testing Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of 2034

is estimated to grow at a of from and reach by the end of Aramid Paper Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2034

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research