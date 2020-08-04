North America Vegetable Oil Market Report 2020-2025 - Growing Consumption of Olive Oil, United States Holds the Largest Market Share

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Vegetable Oil Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Vegetable Oil Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



In North America, the market is driven by robust demand for organic health-based products, with increased consumption among health-conscious consumers of high-quality edible oils/cooking oils and the growing demand from various application areas.



The food industry held a major market share with the growing popularity of vegan diets. In addition, a number of oils are used as food supplements (or "nutraceuticals"), for their nutrient content or purported medicinal effect.



Key Market Trends



Growing Consumption of Olive Oil



In North America, the consumption of olive oil has almost doubled over the last 25 years. The growing demand for oil has been driven mainly due to its associated health benefits. The antioxidant effects of olive oil give the product a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Olive oil is being used in the treatment of many chronic diseases. Furthermore, Italy, United States and Spain are the leading olive oil-importing countries, comprising 45.8% share of the global import. Whereas, Spain, Italy, and Tunisia are the prominent olive oil exporting companies accounting for 62.9% share in the global export.



United States Holds the Largest Market Share



According to the USDA report, the United States is the leading producer of soybean oil after China. During 2018-2019, the country produced 10,975 thousand metric ton of soybean oil, from which 881 thousand metric ton was exported to other regions. Moreover, domestic consumption was led by the strong demand for soybean oil for fuel applications, thereby, accounting 10,659 thousand metric ton, in terms of consumption value. Thus, this restricted the export value of the product. Furthermore, in United States, the consumption of palm oil is low. However, manufacturers are investing in increasing the application in the country, owing to its lower price and wide application in the food and personal care segments.



Competitive Landscape



The major players of the market have a broad geographical presence and an extensive product portfolio to cater to numerous consumer demands. This factor assists the company to maintain a strong foothold in the market. Some of the major players are Cargill, Incorporated, Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, AGYDSA, Olam International Limited, Wilmar International Limited among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Palm Oil

5.1.2 Soybean Oil

5.1.3 Rapeseed Oil

5.1.4 Sunflower Oil

5.1.5 Olive Oil

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Feed

5.2.3 Industrial

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Canada

5.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 Rest of North America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.2 Fuji Oil Holding Inc.

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.4 AGYDSA

6.4.5 Ragasa - Derechos Reservados

6.4.6 Bunge Limited

6.4.7 Olam International Limited

6.4.8 Wilmar International Limited



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



