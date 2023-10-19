North America Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Market Shares by Chassis Class for All 375+ Body Fabricators

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report quantifies 2022 market size and competitive shares in units and dollars for the industry, by each truck/body type listed above, and by chassis class - light-duty (up to Class 3), medium- and heavy-duty (Class 4-6, Class 7), and heavy-duty (Class 8).

Over 375 body fabricators have been identified, with estimates of total, by segment, and sub-type sales, employee numbers, manufacturing facility locations, and ownership.

Included are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches, and EV launches, as well as five-year forward forecasts by segment. Maps display the geographic distribution of production.

Sharp increases in the prices of raw materials and components led to increases in truck/body prices in 2022 with average prices increasing by more than 25% over 2020 for most truck body types.

Significant upside is expected for truck/body types servicing construction, telecom, and related industries from spending from the 2021 Infrastructure Bill.

The report will be delivered in three files. Part I: Industry Analysis and Part II: Analysis by Segment are PDF files, and Appendix I is an Excel file with data from the tables in the report.

This report is a market assessment of the vocational & work truck/body manufacturing industry in the United States and Canada, covering 16 truck/body segments with a total of 43 sub/types.

Beverage Truck/Bodies

Concrete Mixers & Pumps

Dump Truck/Bodies

Flatbed Truck/Bodies

Grain Truck/Bodies

Grapple Truck/Bodies

Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Lube Truck/Bodies

Refuse Truck/Bodies

Service, Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies

Sweeper Truck/Bodies

Tank Truck/Bodies

Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Coded

Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Non-coded

Van Truck/Bodies

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Industry Analysis

A.1 Scope & Method

A.2 Truck/Body Segments & Chassis Classes

B. Executive Summary

C. Industry Analysis

C.1 Market Size Estimates: by (i) Segment (ii) Chassis Class (iii) Geography (iv) Ownership

C.2 Historical Market Size Estimates: Total & by Segment - 2017 - 2021

C.3 Manufacturer Count: by (i) Segment, (ii) Unit Shipments and (iii) Body Types

C.4 Market Share Estimates: Total, by Segment and Groups

C.5 Recent Developments: Acquisitions, Facility Expansions, New Products, Electric

C.6 Outlook - Estimated Units: Total & by Segment - 2023 - 2027

C.7 Key Manufacturer Data

Part II: Industry Analysis by Segment

Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total & by Sub-Type

Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for Top Ten Manufacturers

Manufacturer Count by State/Province

Outlook: Estimated Units: 2023 - 2027

Appendix 1: Excel Worksheets

Summary: Market Size Estimates by Segment: Estimated Units & Dollars

Market Size by Chassis: Market Size by Segment & Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars

All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order

All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order

All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order

All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order

All Mfrs. by Chassis Units-Alpha: Estimated Units by Segment & Chassis Class

LD Mfrs. Units: Light-Duty (Up to Class 3) Manufacturers: Estimated Units by Segment

MD Mfrs. Units: Medium-Duty (Class 4-7) Manufacturers: Estimated Units by Segment

HD Mfrs. Units: Heavy-Duty (Class 8) Manufacturers: Estimated Units by Segment

All Mfrs. by Chassis $-Alpha: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) by Segment & Chassis Class

1LD Mfrs. $: Light-Duty (Up to Class 3) Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars by Segment

MD Mfrs. $: Medium-Duty (Class 4-7) Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars by Segment

HD Mfrs. $: Heavy-Duty (Class 8) Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars by Segment

Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data

Historical: Historical Data by Segment: Estimated Units: 2017 - 2021

Outlook: Outlook by Segment: Estimated Units: 2023 - 2027

Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province

Worksheets for each of the 16 segments include:

Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total & by Sub-Type

Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for All Manufacturers

Estimated Market Size (Units & Dollars) by Chassis Class for All Manufacturers

City, State/Province, Country for All Manufacturers

