North America Water Pump Market Forecast to Reach USD 15 Billion by 2032, Reports MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent market study published by MarkNtel Advisors, the North America Water Pump Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.93% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by increasing investments in water and wastewater infrastructure, rising demand for energy-efficient pumping systems, and the growing need for advanced water management solutions across municipal, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

Across North America, the United States holds a dominant position in the water pump market with 90% of total market share, supported by its extensive industrial base, strong municipal infrastructure, and continuous investments in upgrading aging water systems. The country's leadership is further reinforced by the presence of major pump manufacturers and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced pumping solutions.

North America Water Pump Market Key Takeaways

The North America Water Pump Market was valued at around USD 11.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 15 billion by 2032, reflecting steady market expansion driven by infrastructure modernization, increasing demand for efficient water distribution systems, and the rising focus on sustainable water management practices.

By end user, the Water & Wastewater segment accounted for approximately 17.89% of the market share in 2026, supported by significant government investments aimed at upgrading aging water infrastructure and improving water treatment capabilities.

The Agriculture & Irrigation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end user, registering a CAGR of around 4.38% during 2026–2032, driven by modernization of irrigation systems and increasing emphasis on water-efficient agricultural practices.

By pump type, centrifugal pumps dominate the market, owing to their energy efficiency, operational flexibility, and widespread use across municipal, industrial, and commercial applications.

The competitive landscape of the market is strengthened by the presence of globally established manufacturers and regional players focusing on product innovation, efficiency improvements, and strategic expansions.

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Major Growth Drivers Shaping the Water Pump Market in North America

Increasing Investments in Water & Wastewater Infrastructure

The rising need to upgrade aging water infrastructure across North America is a key factor driving the growth of the water pump market. Governments and municipalities are increasingly investing in water treatment plants, wastewater management systems, and distribution networks to ensure a reliable water supply and compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

In this context, water pumps play a critical role in enabling efficient water movement, treatment, and distribution processes. Moreover, the growing focus on reducing water losses, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing infrastructure resilience is further accelerating the adoption of advanced pumping solutions across the region.

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumping Systems

Building on infrastructure modernization efforts, energy efficiency has emerged as a major priority across industrial and municipal operations. This shift is leading to the increased adoption of advanced water pump technologies designed to deliver improved hydraulic performance while reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

Centrifugal pumps, in particular, are gaining significant traction due to their high efficiency, operational flexibility, and suitability for a wide range of applications. In addition, the integration of smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled monitoring systems and predictive maintenance tools, is further enhancing pump performance, minimizing downtime, and optimizing lifecycle costs.

Expansion of Agricultural Irrigation and Water Management Practices

Alongside industrial and municipal demand, the agricultural sector is emerging as a key growth avenue for the water pump market. The increasing need for efficient irrigation systems is encouraging farmers to adopt modern techniques such as drip and sprinkler irrigation to optimize water usage and improve crop productivity.

This transition is driving demand for reliable and energy-efficient pumping systems capable of supporting large-scale agricultural operations. Furthermore, rising concerns regarding water scarcity, coupled with the growing emphasis on sustainable farming practices, are prompting increased investments in advanced irrigation infrastructure, thereby supporting market expansion.

Market Challenges Hindering Industry Growth

High Energy Consumption and Maintenance Costs

Despite the positive growth outlook, the market faces notable challenges related to the high energy consumption and maintenance requirements of water pumps. The operation of large-scale pumping systems often results in substantial energy expenses, particularly in industrial and municipal applications.

Additionally, ongoing maintenance and repair needs, especially in systems associated with aging infrastructure, can significantly increase operational costs. As a result, these factors may limit adoption among smaller end users and organizations with budget constraints, thereby posing a challenge to the broader market growth.

Market Analysis by Type of Pumps, End User, and Region

By pump type, centrifugal pumps dominate the North America Water Pump Market, accounting for the largest share of the overall pump type segment. Their leadership is primarily driven by superior energy efficiency, operational versatility, and their ability to handle large volumes of fluids across diverse applications. These pumps are extensively utilized in municipal water systems, wastewater treatment facilities, industrial operations, and commercial infrastructure, making them a preferred choice across end users. Furthermore, continuous advancements in pump design, including improved hydraulic performance and integration of energy-saving technologies, are reinforcing their widespread adoption and strengthening their position as the most reliable and cost-effective pumping solution in the region.

By end user, the water & wastewater segment leads the North America Water Pump Market, capturing approximately 17.89% of the total market share in 2026. This dominance is primarily supported by significant government investments aimed at upgrading aging water infrastructure and improving treatment and distribution systems. Increasing regulatory focus on water quality and environmental sustainability further strengthens demand within this segment. Meanwhile, the Agriculture & Irrigation sector is emerging as the fastest-growing end user, projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.38% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the modernization of irrigation infrastructure and the increasing need for efficient water resource management in agricultural practices.

Regionally, the United States is anticipated to dominate the North America Water Pump Market, capturing nearly 90% of the overall market share in the coming years. This leadership is attributed to the country's well-established industrial base, extensive municipal water infrastructure, and ongoing investments in upgrading aging systems. Additionally, strong government support for water conservation initiatives and infrastructure modernization is further driving demand for advanced pumping solutions. The presence of leading market players and rapid adoption of energy-efficient and technologically advanced pump systems also contribute to the country's dominant position, making it the primary growth engine of the regional market.

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Leading Companies Shaping the North America Water Pump Market

Key companies contributing to innovation and competitive dynamics in the market include:

ITT Inc.

IDEX Corporation

Dover Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Sulzer AG

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Xylem Inc.

Grundfos

Ebara Corporation

SPX Flow

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Wilo SE

North America Water Pump Market Scope

By Type of Pumps: Centrifugal Pump (Overhung Pump (Vertical Inline, Horizontal End Suction), Split Case Pump (Single/Two Stage, Multistage), Vertical Pump (Turbine (Solid handling, Nonsolid handling), Axial, Mixed Flow), Submersible Pump (Solid Handling, Non-solid Handling)), Positive Displacement Pump (Diaphragm Pump, Piston Pump, Gear Pump, Lobe Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Screw Pump, Vane Pump, Peristaltic Pump)

By End User: Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Residential, Agriculture & Irrigation, Commercial Building, HVAC, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverage, Others

By Country: United States, Canada, Mexico

Browse More Reports on Water Pump

Global Water Pump Market: The Global Water Pump Market size was valued at around USD 49.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 62.99 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.09% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Middle East and North Africa Water Pump Market: The Middle East and North Africa Water Pump Market size was valued at around USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

UAE Water Pump Market: The UAE Water Pump Market size was valued at around USD 454.58 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 562 million by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Spain Water Pump Market: The Spain Water Pump Market size is valued at around USD 1.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.72% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

United Kingdom Water Pump Market: The United Kingdom (UK) Water Pump Market size is valued at around USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.79% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Asia-Pacific Water Pump Market: The Asia-Pacific Water Pump Market size is valued at around USD 22.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Europe Water Pump Market: The Europe Water Pump Market size is valued at around USD 10.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.68 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 2.87% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Brazil Water Pump Market: The Brazil Water Pump Market size is valued at around USD 1.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.28% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

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