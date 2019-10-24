North America Well Intervention Market Forecast to 2024: Halliburton, Schlumberger, BHGE, Weatherford, and C&J Energy Dominate the $4.2 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Well Intervention Market by Service (Logging & Bottomhole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Stimulation), Type (Light, Medium, Heavy), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Country - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America well intervention market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

North America well intervention market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the North America well intervention market are Halliburton (US), Schlumberger (US), BHGE (US), Weatherford (US), and C&J Energy Services (US).



Well intervention operations are done after particular intervals as per the requirement of the well. Few oil & gas wells perform constantly throughout their lifespan. However, with time, the well parts and equipment worn out, tubulars develop leaks, and the production declines due to pressure failure. The upstream operators demand well intervention operations in order to address these challenges. Intervention services are economical and help the operators reduce the operational cost of production.

Well intervention operations are done using the slickline, wireline, or coiled tubing tools to clear the sand from falling into the well; remove the paraffin, hydrates; or clear the debris through the fishing operations. Moreover, the pressure is also lifted with the help of artificial lifts, which is done with the help of Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs), so that the trapped oil & gas comes to the surface.



The major players in the global well intervention market, such as Schlumberger, Halliburton, C&J Energy, Weatherford, and BHGE, have comparable strengths in terms of customer base, diversified products & services portfolios, technological capabilities, and diversified state-level presence in the US and Canada. They cumulatively hold a significant portion of the total market share.



The existing players have constantly been adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies to mitigate any decline in their respective market share. Contracts & agreements and new product launches are the most widely adopted strategies by these players to ensure their market dominance.

Company Profiles



