North America Whey Protein Market Report 2019: Market is Forecasted to Reach USD 2.46 Billion by 2024

North America whey protein market is forecasted to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).

Growing consumer awareness about dietary proteins and increasing consumption of dietary supplements are shaping the demand and consumption dynamics of whey protein in the region.

The increase in consumption of whey protein in functional food, infant formula and clinical nutrition coupled with the presence of leading players of whey protein manufacturers in North America is anticipated to play a spirited role in the revenue growth of the region.

Scope of the Report



The scope of the whey protein market includes the segmentation of whey protein on the basis of Type under Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, and Hydrolyzed Whey Protein. Further segmentation has been done on the basis of Application under Sports and Performance Nutrition, Infant Formula and Functional/Fortified Food.



Key Market Trends



Whey Protein As Weight-Loss Supplement



The United States is a country known to have the highest obesity rates in the world and to counter the issue, people are exploring ways out to stay fit and opt for healthy lifestyles. Proteins are the most preferred form of supplement consumed in the purpose of weight-loss and sports nourishment. Protein supplements are widely available in the form of whey powders in the country, and there has been a significant share of the population who are opting for whey protein to meet their daily protein requirements to meet their fitness goals.



Surging Mexico Whey Protein Market



Booming functional food and bakery sector spiked the demand for dairy alternatives in Mexico with whey protein being the best suitable alternative. With the Eastern world is producing Whey protein in plenty, Mexico became one of the major import hubs for the whey protein market. Increasing younger populations with fitness consciousness spiked up the demand for whey, as it is a major ingredient in weight management and bodybuilding. This, in turn, is expected to drive the Mexico Whey protein market at the fastest pace within the North America region.



Competitive Landscape



Major Players operating in the region are Agropur MSI LLC, American Dairy Producers Institute, Arla Foods, Carbery, Davisco foods international Inc, DMK Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Hilmar cheese company, inc, Grande Cheese Company, Milk Specialities Global, among others.



Cheese production is the largest and most viable source of whey. Companies are implicitly strengthening their production resources for whey protein, by investing in cheese production across the region. Owing to the rising penetration of whey protein into the sports nutrition industry, the major companies are also focusing on new and innovative product launches.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

5.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

5.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Sports and Performance Nutrition

5.2.2 Infant Formula

5.2.3 Functional/ Fortified Food

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Canada

5.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 Rest of North America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Agropur MSI, LLC

6.4.2 Arla Foods

6.4.3 Carbery Group

6.4.4 DMK Group

6.4.5 Glanbia Plc

6.4.6 Davisco foods international Inc.

6.4.7 American Dairy Producers Institute

6.4.8 Fonterra Co-operative Group

6.4.9 FrieslandCampina Ingredients



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



