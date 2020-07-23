North America Women's Lingerie Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Material ; Distribution Channel, and Country

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Women's lingerie market was valued at US$ 9,504.31 Mn in 2018 and it is projected to be worth US$ 22,044.22 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2027. The word lingerie is a term taken from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used specifically for more lightweight items of female undergarments. The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. The fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique apparel products in today's day is driving the women's lingerie market.







Lingerie is a category of women's clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes.The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century.



The word 'lingerie' is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable.The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market.



On account of this, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends.Furthermore, the growing influence of social media is also accelerating the changes in consumer preference of apparel products such as lingerie items.



As wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save their time, most of the market players display and sell their products in an online platform to increase their customer base. Branded apparel companies are also focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trend and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women's lingerie market.



Based on type, the North America women's lingerie market is segmented into brassiere, knickers or panties, shape wear, and others.In 2018, brassiere or bra held the largest market share.



There are different types of bra available in the market that are suitable for different body and breast shapes, and also for different occasions.Manufacturers produce different variety of brassieres that serve a variety of purposes by using various kinds of materials such as cotton, satin, silk, nylon, and many others.



Bras or brassiere can enhance the perceived shape of a woman's breasts, restrain breast movement during activities such as exercise, minimize or enlarge the perceived breast size, overcome breast sagging, and others.Most bras are particularly designed to be form-fitting, to lift the breasts off the chest wall if they sag, and to restrain their movement.



Swimsuits, camisoles, and backless dresses have built-in breast support coupled with supportive bra cups. Nursing bras are designed for moms to facilitate breastfeeding. Availability of different styles of brassiere for different purposes is expected to drive the growth of women's lingerie market.



Geographically, the North America women's lingerie market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US accounted for the largest share of the North America women's lingerie market.



The US is the major market for women's lingerie in North America, followed by Canada.Shifting preferences of women for using shapewear and bras to maintain the physical appearance and enhance the personality is projected to propel the market growth.



Along with this, the increasing focus of major industry players such as L Brands, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., PVH Corp. on the production of aesthetic, comfortable, and appealing lingerie, especially for teenagers and plus size women is expected to accelerate the growth of lingerie market in the US. The growing demand of trendy and fashionable and diverse lingerie has encouraged the manufacturers to expand their catalogs to include a more diverse selection of products to match the growing diversity in the industry's customer base.



Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc, Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp, L Brands, Chantelle Group, and Hanky Panky are among the major players operating in the North America women's lingerie market.



The outbreak of covid-19 initially took place in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 but since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the world.China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



Due to the outbreak of covid-19, there has been a severe downfall in the revenue of different industries.Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns have drained the amount of money available with the people and companies, which in turn has restrained the economic flow in the market.



Shutdowns of consumer goods industry and supply chain disruptions due to the lockdown of countries have curbed the supplies of consumer goods products.US has been hit hard by the covid-19 outbreak in the entire North American region.



The fashion and apparel industry in the region will be adversely affected, due to the COVID-19, the supply chain is likely to get affected. Also, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will impact market growth in the North American region.



Overall size of the North America women's lingerie market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America women's lingerie market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the North America women's lingerie market.



__________________________

