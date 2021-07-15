North America Workplace Services Market Report 2021-2028 with Impacts of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Organization Size and Large Enterprises, Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

End-User Outsourcing Services Segment to Dominate North Workplace Services Market during 2021-2028.



North America Workplace Services Market is expected to reach US$ 64,443.44 million by 2028 from US$ 36504.49 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America workplace services market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Increasing importance of enterprise mobility are the major factor driving the growth of the North America workplace services market. However, issues associated with the expanding security concerns hinder the growth of North America workplace services market.



The market for workplace services market is segmented into service type, organization size, vertical, and country. Based on services type, the market is segmented into end-user outsourcing services and tech support services core. In 2020, the end-user outsourcing services segment held the largest share North America workplace market. Based on organization type, the workplace services market is divided into- small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

SMEs is expected to the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, education, telecom- IT and ITES, energy and utilities, government and public sector, and others. The Telecom-IT and ITES segment accounts for largest market share in the 2020.



North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a huge industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the region's economic growth negatively.

Presently, the US is the world's worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with 28,659,480 confirmed cases and 520,751 deaths as per WHO. The US is one of the prominent markets for workplace services. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico negatively impacted various industries in 2020. However, workplace services vendors continued their operations remotely to offer the best services to their end-users.

Even in the pandemic, several market players continued to be well-positioned to support their end-users through the crisis. The novel coronavirus has propelled businesses to boost their digital transformations, which results in the eradication of traditional barriers to progress. Companies continue to help their end-users by engaging virtually, modernizing and migrating applications to the cloud, allowing a remote workforce, and focusing on cybersecurity and IT resiliency.



Accenture, Cognizant, CompuCom Systems, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys Corporation, and Wipro Limited are among some of the leading companies in the North America workplace services market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.

For instance, in 2020 Wipro announced it has partnered with Citrix and Microsoft, under the partnership Wipro will leverage host services offered by Citrix and Microsoft in order to for rapid and secure deployment of reliable digital workspaces (including application suites).

