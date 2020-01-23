North American & European Markets for Intelligent Public Transport Systems (ITS), 2020 to 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic research report provides you with 300 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.



Highlights from this Report

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America .

and . Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 74 aftermarket ITS solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2023.

The market for ITS in public transport will continue to grow in the coming years.

Challenges such as urbanisation, climate change and traffic congestion continue to spur investments in public transport ITS, contributing to a positive market situation. Individual markets may, however, experience temporary fluctuations, depending on the political climate, austerity measures and local developments.

The total market value of public transport ITS for buses and trams in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8 percent from 1.56 billion in 2018 to reach 2.16 billion by 2023. The penetration of on-board computers with GPS location functionality and wireless communications in buses and trams in Europe is estimated to increase from 85.7 percent in 2018 to 93.7 percent in 2023, however, varying considerably between regional markets.

In North America, the total market value of public transport ITS is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent from 1.07 billion in 2018 to reach 1.52 billion in 2023 and the penetration rate is estimated to increase from 89 percent in 2018 to 96 percent in 2023.



A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as leaders on the market for public transport ITS. Major providers across Europe and North America include Canada-based Trapeze Group and Germany-based INIT with significant installed bases in both regions.

Clever Devices and Conduent hold leading positions on the North American public transport ITS market, and the latter is also an international provider of fare collection systems. Clever Devices is moreover about to expand into Europe, where the UK is the primary target. Additional companies with major market shares in North America include Cubic Transportation Systems and Avail Technologies.

Examples of companies with major market shares on national markets in Europe include ENGIE Ineo and RATP Smart Systems which hold leading positions in France. Vix Technology, Flowbird and Ticketer are moreover major providers on the UK market, while IVU is a dominant player in the German-speaking part of Europe.

Other significant players include the Spanish groups GMV, Indra and Grupo ETRA, French Thales, Atron in Germany, Scandinavian FARA and Consat Telematics, and the Austria-based companies Swarco and Kontron Transportation. Volvo Group is moreover a notable player from the vehicle OEM segment, while companies such as Scania, Iveco, Daimler and New Flyer also offer some conventional OEM telematics features for their buses.



The outlook for the public transport ITS market is positive, as several major developments encourage increased investments in such technologies. The ITS market is likely positively affected by international public transport-related initiatives such as the ITxPT Association as well as APTA's standards programs for public transport vehicles and ITS. The development of ITS has in recent years focused on increasing the level of integration and utilising technology advancements for fare collection purposes.

Another major driver is the ongoing global developments related to the concept of smart cities, where ITS in general and public transport ITS, in particular, constitute key elements to enable sustainable smart mobility.

This report answers the following questions:

How is public transport organised and managed?

What is the geographical structure of public transport fleets in Europe and North America ?

and ? Which are the leading international and regional providers of aftermarket public transport ITS solutions?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

What impact will the launch of standard factory installed onboard computers from the OEMs have on the market?

Which drivers and barriers are affecting the market for public transport ITS solutions?

How are the regulatory developments in Europe and North

and North America affecting the public transport ITS industry?

How will the public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

1 Public transport in Europe and North America

1.1 Modal split of passenger transport

1.2 Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

1.3 Market shares for bus and coach OEMs

1.4 Rail-borne public transport modes

1.4.1 Trams and light rail

1.4.2 Metro

1.5 Organisation and contracting in public transport

1.5.1 Legal framework in Europe

1.5.2 Legal framework in North America

1.5.3 Organisational forms and regional differences

1.6 Major public transport operators



2 ITS technologies and solutions

2.1 Public transport ITS infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Roadside segment

2.1.3 Backoffice segment

2.1.4 Traveller segment

2.1.5 GNSS segment

2.1.6 Network segment

2.2 Public transport management

2.2.1 Planning and scheduling tools

2.2.2 Computer aided dispatch systems

2.2.3 Traffic signal priority

2.2.4 Depot management

2.3 Traveller management

2.3.1 Passenger information

2.3.2 Entertainment

2.3.3 Fare payment

2.4 Driver management

2.4.1 Driving data registration and analysis

2.4.2 Eco-driving schemes

2.4.3 Video-based driver monitoring

2.4.4 Insurance risk management

2.5 Vehicle management

2.5.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.5.2 On-board security solutions

2.6 Business models and strategies



3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Market value forecast

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Major vendors

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 ITS and telematics industry players

3.3.2 Automotive industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 Open architectures altering the ITS value chain

3.4.2 Public transport stakeholders embrace integrated mobility to stay relevant

3.4.3 Demand-led transport to grow in sparsely populated regions

3.4.4 Mobile devices assume multiple important roles in the ITS infrastructure

3.4.5 Public transport stakeholders invest in autonomous & electric vehicles

3.4.6 Data analytics to drive service improvements



4 OEM products and strategies

4.1 Daimler

4.2 Iveco

4.3 MAN Truck & Bus

4.4 Scania

4.5 Volvo Group

4.6 New Flyer

4.7 Gillig

4.8 Alexander Dennis (NFI Group)

4.9 VDL

4.10 Van Hool



5 Aftermarket solution providers

5.1 International

5.1.1 Conduent

5.1.2 ENGIE Ineo

5.1.3 GIRO

5.1.4 INIT

5.1.5 IVU

5.1.6 Siemens Mobility

5.1.7 Thales

5.1.8 Trapeze Group

5.2 Germany and Eastern Europe

5.2.1 Atron

5.2.2 DILAX Group

5.2.3 i-Cell

5.2.4 ICOM

5.2.5 Kontron Transportation (Kontron S&T)

5.2.6 Nettropolis

5.2.7 PSI Transcom

5.2.8 R&G

5.2.9 Radcom

5.2.10 Reach Now (Your Now)

5.2.11 Ridango

5.2.12 Scheidt & Bachmann

5.2.13 Tri Star Group

5.2.14 UTI

5.3 France, Benelux and the UK

5.3.1 Actia

5.3.2 Comatis

5.3.3 Flowbird Group

5.3.4 GreenRoad

5.3.5 Hanover Displays

5.3.6 Journeo

5.3.7 Lumiplan

5.3.8 Maestronic

5.3.9 Masabi

5.3.10 MiX Telematics

5.3.11 Omnibus

5.3.12 RATP Smart Systems

5.3.13 Simpliciti

5.3.14 Ticketer

5.3.15 Vix Technology

5.4 The Mediterranean

5.4.1 Efacec

5.4.2 GMV

5.4.3 Goal Systems

5.4.4 Grupo ETRA

5.4.5 Indra

5.4.6 Leonardo

5.4.7 Link Technologies

5.4.8 Metatronix (Digigroup Informatica)

5.4.9 PluService

5.4.10 Swarco

5.4.11 Tecmic

5.5 The Nordics

5.5.1 Consat Telematics

5.5.2 FARA (Ticketer)

5.5.3 Hogia

5.5.4 Icomera (ENGIE Ineo)

5.5.5 Pilotfish

5.5.6 Sagasystem

5.5.7 Telia Company

5.5.8 Thoreb

5.5.9 Traffilog

5.5.10 TriNorth Solutions

5.5.11 Trivector System

5.5.12 Vehco

5.6 North America

5.6.1 Accenture

5.6.2 Avail Technologies

5.6.3 Clever Devices

5.6.4 Connexionz

5.6.5 Cubic Transportation Systems

5.6.6 Ecolane

5.6.7 Ford Smart Mobility

5.6.8 ISR Transit

5.6.9 Luminator Technology Group

5.6.10 Moovit

5.6.11 Routematch

5.6.12 Swiftly

5.6.13 Synovia Solutions

5.6.14 Zonar Systems (Continental)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z36oy0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

