North American $970+ Million Wiper Blades Aftermarket Growth Opportunities to 2027

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue of the wiper blades aftermarket is expected to rise from approximately $688.3 million in 2020 to an estimated $971.7 million in 2027. Growth rates will be significantly higher in beam and hybrid blades segments.

This study presents the current market size for six product segments, namely conventional blades, beam blades, hybrid blades, rear blades, winter blades, and specialty blades. Unit shipment and revenue are presented and measured at the point when the product enters one of the tracked distribution channels, including auto parts retailers, mass merchants, warehouse distributors, dealers, and online sellers.

The study also estimates market shares for the top four wiper blades suppliers: Bosch Auto Parts, ITW Global Brands, First Brands Group, and Pylon Manufacturing.

The North American wiper blades aftermarket is experiencing a major shift in demand from conventional to beam and hybrid product types. This offers significant growth potential for suppliers that can properly position their products with distributors and consumers.

The new wiper blades automakers introduced over the last decade strongly affect the sales of products sold in the aftermarket, including replacement products. Wiper blade replacement remains one of the most underperformed vehicle maintenance services, suggesting a large, hidden, and unmet market need.

The publisher bases its analysis of the North American wiper blades aftermarket on extensive interviews with suppliers and distributors. In addition, primary research is combined with ongoing customer surveys and field research to validate findings and capture key market trends. Where applicable, the study makes comparisons to the publisher's previous research on wiper blades to help identify recent trends.

Research Scope

The study has identified major growth opportunities and trends, including private labeling, brand licensing, direct importing, premium product specialization, and joint ventures establishment. The study's base year is 2020, with historical data presented from 2017 to 2019 and forecasts covering 2021 to 2027. The geographic scope of the study comprises the United States and Canada, while the vehicle scope includes passenger cars and light trucks.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size in terms of unit shipment and revenue? How much will the market grow over the forecast period?

Which product segments will drive growth and offer new opportunities to suppliers?

Which distribution channels account for the most sales? How will changing customer behavior affect the growth outlook of distributors?

How is the pricing trend for wiper blades changing? What are the factors influencing pricing?

Which suppliers are poised for market share growth in the next 5 to 7 years?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers for the Wiper Blades Aftermarket

Growth Restraints for the Wiper Blades Aftermarket

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Conventional Blades

Key Growth Metrics, Conventional Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional Blades

Forecast Analysis, Conventional Blades

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Beam Blades

Key Growth Metrics, Beam Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Beam Blades

Forecast Analysis, Beam Blades

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Blades

Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Blades

Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Blades

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rear Blades

Key Growth Metrics, Rear Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Rear Blades

Forecast Analysis, Rear Blades

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Winter Blades

Key Growth Metrics, Winter Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Winter Blades

Forecast Analysis, Winter Blades

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Specialty Blades

Key Growth Metrics, Specialty Blades

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Specialty Blades

Forecast Analysis, Specialty Blades

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for Market Share Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Brand Licensing to Build Credibility With Customers

Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Direct Import for Cost Advantages

Growth Opportunity 4 - Premium Products Specialization to Enhance Profitability

Growth Opportunity 5 - Establishing Joint Ventures to Support Low-cost Production

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Bosch Auto Parts

First Brands Group

ITW Global Brands

Pylon Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6otif

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets