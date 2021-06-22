North American Agricultural Corporation Receives Reinvestor Award for Continuous Growth and Expansion

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Falls, Iowa based Zuidberg North America was recently awarded the Cedar Falls Business Industry Reinvestor Award for continuous and aggressive growth in the business sector. Ryan Holden, president of Zuidberg North America accepted the Cedar Falls Business Industry Reinvestor Award on behalf Zuidberg North America Inc and Zuidberg Group of Companies.

Zuidberg North America new office headquarters

Zuidberg North America made a $3M capital investment moving away from leasing a 10,000 sq. ft. space to owning a 30,000 sq. ft. operations center in Cedar Falls. This expansion positions the Company to support the healthy growth in the North American market and will allow for future expansion capabilities.

Zuidberg North America serves as the North American distributor of the products manufactured by its global headquarters in the Netherlands. Those products include front 3pt hitches and front 3pt PTOs, combine and tractor conversion track systems and transmission systems.

"Cedar Falls was the ideal location for Zuidberg North America to place roots in a community," said Ryan Holden, president of Zuidberg North America. "With the skilled workforce and financial incentives – it made great business sense to choose the 'Cedar Valley of Iowa' as our US home base."

"It's the commitment to our customers and their goals – the strong belief in improving lives that makes Zuidberg North America work relentlessly to set the course for the future of agriculture," said Holden. "After working to identify a market need in 2014, Zuidberg has held a presence in North America through its Cedar Falls location. We look forward to continuing to serve OEMS and dealers in the US and Canada for years to come."

Link to City of Cedar Falls Reinvestor Award Video recognition https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8sNa-Mib3s

For more information about Zuidberg North America, please visit www.zuidbergna.com.

About Zuidberg North America

Zuidberg North America is the global market leader in Front 3pt Hitches + Front PTO drive lines, track systems and custom-made drive line and transmissions solutions, for both OEM and after-market purposes in the agricultural machinery market.

As the sales and distribution organization for the US, Canadian and Mexican market of the Netherlands-based Zuidberg Group – Zuidberg North America and its products are trusted for powering every North American acre. The Company is located in Cedar Falls, Iowa in a new state-of-the-art 30,000 sq. ft. production facility.

