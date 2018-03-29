North American and European Continuous Insulation (EIFS/ETICS & SIPs) Systems Market, Forecast to 2024

LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive Towards Energy Efficiency and Reducing Energy Costs will Boost Growth

This research service analyses the continuous insulation market, which mainly includes North American Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS), European External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) and Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) in both regions.















The study mainly includes countries in the North American and European region.



• Europe – mainly Germany, France, Austria, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and others considered part of the European Union

• North America – United States and Canada



Main segments covered in this study are:

• EIFS or ETICS as cladding systems

• SIPs as framing systems



EIFS and ETICS are further segmented by insulation material, base coat, and finish coat as follows:

• Insulation materials, which mainly include – expanded polystyrene (EPS), extruded polystyrene (XPS), mineral wool, polyurethane (PUR), polyisocyanurate (PIR), glass wool

• Base coats, which mainly include – cementitous and polymer-based base coats

• Finish coats, which mainly include – acrylic-based, silicone based, mineral, and synthetic based finish coats



SIPS are further segmented by insulation material and facing material as follows:

• Insulation materials mainly include - expanded polystyrene (EPS), extruded polystyrene (XPS), mineral wool, polyurethane (PUR), polyisocyanurate (PIR), glass wool

• Facing materials mainly include – oriental strand board (OSB), Magnesium Oxide (MgO) board, cement board, plywood, drywall



Major market drivers and restraints, regional construction outlooks and product and technology trends are discussed.Key insights from the construction industry for each of the individual countries mentioned above have been discussed at the regional level.



Percent unit shipment for each country is also mapped for Europe and North America.The base year is 2017 and the forecast period ends at 2024 and therefore, unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2014 to 2024.



At the regional level, market insights related to the demand of EIFS/ETICs and SIPs on residential and non-residential end-applications are also discussed in both regions.Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the segment-level.



Competitive environment has been covered for each of the segments. The Porter's Five Forces model has been used to study the competitive environment.



Key drivers discussed in this study are:

• Strong construction activity in single-family residential housing

• Steady growth in Eastern European construction investment

• Stringent energy efficiency directives and regulations

• Lower carbon dioxide emissions of EIFS/ETICS compared to other systems



Key restraints discussed in this study are:

• Threat from competing framing and cladding materials

• Wavering customer confidence concerning fire safety

• Lack of harmonization of European regulations and incentives/subsidies



The assumptions made for the forecast of these markets are as follows:

• GDP forecast of individual countries

• New construction and renovation activity in residential and non-residential markets

• Construction practices in North America and Europe

• Building codes, construction products and environmental regulations

• Substitution trends among different products and technologies

• Prices of raw materials used for manufacturing insulation systems



Key Issues Addressed

• At what stage is the market lifecycle and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?

• What are the growth opportunities for EIFS, ETICS and SIPs, in both regions?

• What are the key factors driving and restraining growth in this market?

• What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?

• What are the competitive factors affecting the market and how will the structure of the market change with time?



