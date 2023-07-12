North American and European Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Drivetrain Market Report 2023: Advanced Motor Architecture, Common Platforms and Dedicated Electric Platform Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American and European Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Drivetrain Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elc industry in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.9% until 2030 to 3.5 million units, driven by strong government mandates and incentives, and improving TCO because of falling component prices.

The initial phase of eLCVs will predominantly use eAxles, making up nearly three-fourths of the sales in 2022; however, this is expected to shrink to just more than half of sales by 2030 because of the growing preference for in-board drives.

Electric pickups are likely to use in-board drive architecture, and with the North American LCV industry being predominantly pickup based, the overall penetration of in-board drive is expected to remain high even in the future. Being a van-dominant LCV market, eAxles are expected to be the major drivetrain option for vans; however, within eAxles, the penetration of eCarrier is likely to decline, when compared to eCrown, by 2030.

In-board motors will remain the dominant drive architecture within pickups, whereas eAxles, especially eCrown, will be the dominant drive architecture in vans. Higher penetration of in-board motors in vans by 2030 is expected to be largely down to new electric start-ups, such as Canoo and Rivian, basing their vans on the same platform as the ones used for their respective pickups.

Electric pickups are expected to hit the European market only after 2025 majorly from North American OEMs, in addition to VW's Amarok electric. eAxles currently provide the best balance in terms of price, performance, and durability; however, in-board architecture offers the best performance in terms of efficiency and durability.

Many heavy-duty applications are expected to employ in-board drive architecture that is placed close to the wheels to provide optimum torque transfer and high power output. As companies transform from older platforms and adopt newer pure electric platforms, the drive architecture preference is also expected to shift accordingly, to more powerful, efficient, and flexible architectures.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

  • LCV Electrification Forecast
  • eLCV Drivetrain Architecture Market Size
  • eLCV Drivetrain Architecture Market Size, NA
  • eLCV Drivetrain Architecture Market Size, Europe
  • Drivetrain Architecture Share by Body Type
  • Drivetrain Architecture Share by Body Type, NA
  • Drivetrain Architecture Share by Body Type, Europe

3. Scope and Segmentation

  • Research Scope
  • Segmentation

4. Electric Drivetrain Architecture

  • Electric Drivetrain Architecture
  • Electric Drivetrain Architecture Benchmarking
  • eCarrier Architecture Overview
  • eCrown Architecture Overview
  • In-board Architecture Overview
  • Drivetrain Architecture Roadmap

5. Drivetrain Architecture & eLCV Model Mapping

  • Drivetrain Architecture and Application Mapping, NA & Europe, 2022
  • Drivetrain Architecture Mapping With Platform Preference, 2022
  • Dedicated eLCV Platforms and Drivetrain Architecture, NA & Europe, 2022
  • Anticipated e-LCV Launches, NA, 2022
  • Anticipated e-LCV Launches, Europe, 2022
  • EV Model Platforms and Drivetrain Architecture, NA & Europe, 2022

6. Electric Drivetrain by Body Type

  • Drivetrain Architecture Share for Pickups
  • Drivetrain Architecture Share for Vans
  • Drivetrain Architecture Share for Pickups, NA
  • Drivetrain Architecture Share for Vans, NA
  • Drivetrain Architecture Share for Pickups, Europe
  • Drivetrain Architecture Share for Vans, Europe
  • Electric Drivetrain by Body Type Analysis

7. Electric Drivetrain Forecast

  • eAxle (eCarrier) Architecture Forecast
  • eAxle (eCrown) Architecture Forecast
  • In-board Architecture Forecast
  • Growth Outlook of Drivetrain Architecture
  • Electric Drivetrain Forecast Analysis

8. Electric Drivetrain Forecast, North America

  • eAxle (eCrown) Architecture Forecast, NA
  • In-board Architecture Forecast, NA
  • Growth Outlook of Drivetrain Architecture, NA
  • Major Vehicle Models by Architecture Type, NA

9. Electric Drivetrain Forecast, Europe

  • eAxle Architecture Forecast, Europe
  • In-board Architecture Forecast, Europe
  • Growth Outlook of Drivetrain Architecture, Europe
  • Major Vehicle Models by Architecture Type, Europe

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Advanced Motor Architecture
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Common Platforms
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Dedicated Electric Platform

11. Next Steps

