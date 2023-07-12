North American and European Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Drivetrain Market Report 2023: Advanced Motor Architecture, Common Platforms and Dedicated Electric Platform Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American and European Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Drivetrain Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elc industry in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.9% until 2030 to 3.5 million units, driven by strong government mandates and incentives, and improving TCO because of falling component prices.

The initial phase of eLCVs will predominantly use eAxles, making up nearly three-fourths of the sales in 2022; however, this is expected to shrink to just more than half of sales by 2030 because of the growing preference for in-board drives.

Electric pickups are likely to use in-board drive architecture, and with the North American LCV industry being predominantly pickup based, the overall penetration of in-board drive is expected to remain high even in the future. Being a van-dominant LCV market, eAxles are expected to be the major drivetrain option for vans; however, within eAxles, the penetration of eCarrier is likely to decline, when compared to eCrown, by 2030.

In-board motors will remain the dominant drive architecture within pickups, whereas eAxles, especially eCrown, will be the dominant drive architecture in vans. Higher penetration of in-board motors in vans by 2030 is expected to be largely down to new electric start-ups, such as Canoo and Rivian, basing their vans on the same platform as the ones used for their respective pickups.

Electric pickups are expected to hit the European market only after 2025 majorly from North American OEMs, in addition to VW's Amarok electric. eAxles currently provide the best balance in terms of price, performance, and durability; however, in-board architecture offers the best performance in terms of efficiency and durability.

Many heavy-duty applications are expected to employ in-board drive architecture that is placed close to the wheels to provide optimum torque transfer and high power output. As companies transform from older platforms and adopt newer pure electric platforms, the drive architecture preference is also expected to shift accordingly, to more powerful, efficient, and flexible architectures.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

LCV Electrification Forecast

eLCV Drivetrain Architecture Market Size

eLCV Drivetrain Architecture Market Size, NA

eLCV Drivetrain Architecture Market Size, Europe

Drivetrain Architecture Share by Body Type

Drivetrain Architecture Share by Body Type, NA

Drivetrain Architecture Share by Body Type, Europe

3. Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Segmentation

4. Electric Drivetrain Architecture

Electric Drivetrain Architecture

Electric Drivetrain Architecture Benchmarking

eCarrier Architecture Overview

eCrown Architecture Overview

In-board Architecture Overview

Drivetrain Architecture Roadmap

5. Drivetrain Architecture & eLCV Model Mapping

Drivetrain Architecture and Application Mapping, NA & Europe , 2022

, 2022 Drivetrain Architecture Mapping With Platform Preference, 2022

Dedicated eLCV Platforms and Drivetrain Architecture, NA & Europe , 2022

, 2022 Anticipated e-LCV Launches, NA, 2022

Anticipated e-LCV Launches, Europe , 2022

, 2022 EV Model Platforms and Drivetrain Architecture, NA & Europe , 2022

6. Electric Drivetrain by Body Type

Drivetrain Architecture Share for Pickups

Drivetrain Architecture Share for Vans

Drivetrain Architecture Share for Pickups, NA

Drivetrain Architecture Share for Vans, NA

Drivetrain Architecture Share for Pickups, Europe

Drivetrain Architecture Share for Vans, Europe

Electric Drivetrain by Body Type Analysis

7. Electric Drivetrain Forecast

eAxle (eCarrier) Architecture Forecast

eAxle (eCrown) Architecture Forecast

In-board Architecture Forecast

Growth Outlook of Drivetrain Architecture

Electric Drivetrain Forecast Analysis

8. Electric Drivetrain Forecast, North America

eAxle (eCrown) Architecture Forecast, NA

In-board Architecture Forecast, NA

Growth Outlook of Drivetrain Architecture, NA

Major Vehicle Models by Architecture Type, NA

9. Electric Drivetrain Forecast, Europe

eAxle Architecture Forecast, Europe

In-board Architecture Forecast, Europe

Growth Outlook of Drivetrain Architecture, Europe

Major Vehicle Models by Architecture Type, Europe

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Advanced Motor Architecture

Growth Opportunity 2 - Common Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3 - Dedicated Electric Platform

11. Next Steps

