North American and European Exterior Lighting OEM and Tier Supplier Strategies Report 2023: Premium OEMs Prefer a Unique Brand Identity and Offer Adaptive Lighting

This research service provides a thorough look into the strategies embraced by OEMs and suppliers in the European and North American automotive exterior lighting sector.

It encompasses an in-depth exploration of diverse technologies, prevailing market trends, noteworthy mergers and acquisitions, and safety considerations. Over time, the role of automotive exterior lighting has evolved beyond aesthetics, assuming a pivotal role in safety and harmonizing with the overarching currents of energy efficiency and sustainability.

This study highlights cutting-edge solutions such as LED, laser, and OLED technology, navigating the current market landscape while aligning with customer preferences. Matrix LEDs, digital lighting, OLED tail lamps, and laser headlights propel the evolution of exterior lighting into a new era defined by excellence.

The nucleus of this study lies in illuminating the strategies pursued by both OEMs and suppliers concerning distinct lighting technologies and their applications tailored to specific requisites. It provides an encompassing view of the supplier portfolio, casting light on their ongoing endeavors and future trajectories, all within the context of market trends, projections, technological strides, and consumer inclinations.

This comprehensive study presents novel perspectives and pathways for industry stakeholders to navigate within the market, pinpointing a spectrum of growth opportunities. This approach takes into consideration all relevant factors, fostering a deeper understanding of how various players within the industry can capitalize on the dynamic landscape and tap into promising prospects.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key drivers and restraints for the exterior lighting market?

How will the exterior lighting market grow? Who are the key OEMs responding to the trend?

What strategies do OEMs and suppliers employ to deploy exterior lighting products in North America and Europe ?

and ? What growth opportunities does the exterior lighting market present in North America and Europe until 2030?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Exterior Lighting

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Exterior Lighting

Scope of Analysis

Competitors Landscape

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Exterior Advance Lighting

Advanced and Future Lighting Technologies

Overview of ADB Functions

ADB and ADAS Integration

4. Exterior Lighting Offerings: Key OEM Groups

BMW Group

BMW Group: Case Study

Daimler Group

Daimler Group: Case Study

Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company: Case Study

Geely Group

Geely Group: Case Study

Hyundai Group

Hyundai Group: Case Study

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (the RNC Alliance)

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi: Case Study

Stellantis

Stellantis: Case Study

Toyota Motors

Toyota Motors: Case Study

Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Group: Case Study

General Motors

Tata Motors

Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors: Case Study

Nio

OEM Snapshot for Front Advanced Lighting Technologies' Potential

OEM Snapshot for Rear Advanced Lighting Technologies' Potential

5. Key Suppliers Profile

Valeo

Marelli

Hella

Plastic Omnium

ZKW

Koito

Stanley Electric

Magna

Exterior Lighting Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Leveraging Advanced Lighting Solutions to Create Diverse Product Offerings

