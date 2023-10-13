North American and European Exterior Lighting OEM and Tier Supplier Strategies Report 2023: Premium OEMs Prefer a Unique Brand Identity and Offer Adaptive Lighting

13 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET
This research service provides a thorough look into the strategies embraced by OEMs and suppliers in the European and North American automotive exterior lighting sector.
It encompasses an in-depth exploration of diverse technologies, prevailing market trends, noteworthy mergers and acquisitions, and safety considerations. Over time, the role of automotive exterior lighting has evolved beyond aesthetics, assuming a pivotal role in safety and harmonizing with the overarching currents of energy efficiency and sustainability.
This study highlights cutting-edge solutions such as LED, laser, and OLED technology, navigating the current market landscape while aligning with customer preferences. Matrix LEDs, digital lighting, OLED tail lamps, and laser headlights propel the evolution of exterior lighting into a new era defined by excellence.
The nucleus of this study lies in illuminating the strategies pursued by both OEMs and suppliers concerning distinct lighting technologies and their applications tailored to specific requisites. It provides an encompassing view of the supplier portfolio, casting light on their ongoing endeavors and future trajectories, all within the context of market trends, projections, technological strides, and consumer inclinations.
This comprehensive study presents novel perspectives and pathways for industry stakeholders to navigate within the market, pinpointing a spectrum of growth opportunities. This approach takes into consideration all relevant factors, fostering a deeper understanding of how various players within the industry can capitalize on the dynamic landscape and tap into promising prospects.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key drivers and restraints for the exterior lighting market?
- How will the exterior lighting market grow? Who are the key OEMs responding to the trend?
- What strategies do OEMs and suppliers employ to deploy exterior lighting products in North America and Europe?
- What growth opportunities does the exterior lighting market present in North America and Europe until 2030?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Exterior Lighting
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Exterior Lighting
- Scope of Analysis
- Competitors Landscape
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Exterior Advance Lighting
- Advanced and Future Lighting Technologies
- Overview of ADB Functions
- ADB and ADAS Integration
4. Exterior Lighting Offerings: Key OEM Groups
- BMW Group
- BMW Group: Case Study
- Daimler Group
- Daimler Group: Case Study
- Ford Motor Company
- Ford Motor Company: Case Study
- Geely Group
- Geely Group: Case Study
- Hyundai Group
- Hyundai Group: Case Study
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (the RNC Alliance)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi: Case Study
- Stellantis
- Stellantis: Case Study
- Toyota Motors
- Toyota Motors: Case Study
- Volkswagen Group
- Volkswagen Group: Case Study
- General Motors
- Tata Motors
- Tesla Motors
- Tesla Motors: Case Study
- Nio
- OEM Snapshot for Front Advanced Lighting Technologies' Potential
- OEM Snapshot for Rear Advanced Lighting Technologies' Potential
5. Key Suppliers Profile
- Valeo
- Marelli
- Hella
- Plastic Omnium
- ZKW
- Koito
- Stanley Electric
- Magna
- Exterior Lighting Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Leveraging Advanced Lighting Solutions to Create Diverse Product Offerings
