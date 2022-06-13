North American and European Truck ADAS Market Report 2022: OEM Technology Strategy is to Offer Nearly Every Level 1? and Level 2? ADAS Function as Either a Standard or as an Option by 2025

Jun 13, 2022, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American and European Truck ADAS Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demand for trucks has risen with the increase in capacity, the requirement for faster transfer influenced by economic developments, new business ventures, and changing buying patterns.
Fleets are exploring advanced technologies, primarily autonomous trucks, to increase efficiency within their supply chain. Although the technology that makes trucks completely autonomous is still very nascent, the scope of capabilities so far achieved is quite broad.
Advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist are some of the features that will help take the first step toward achieving a working package in the near future while individually acting as safety and driver-assist functions that improve both driver and vehicle performance while ensuring safer operation and higher productivity. The industry is well accustomed to SAE Level 1T and Level 2T technologies.
North America and Europe lead the global transition to autonomous trucks, as many industry stakeholders are either based out of or testing vehicles in these regions. R
udiment-not-exhaustive regulations address functional requirements and are conservative about deployment on public roads; they mandate a certain level of safety features to be a requirement for the sale and registration of trucks. Industry stakeholders, therefore, require a comprehensive framework and guidance plan to explore, take the next step, and invest suitably in relevant development areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Truck ADAS
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Overview of Driver Assistance Systems
- North America ADAS Forecast by SAE Level 1T and Level 2T
- North America ADAS Forecast by Feature
- Europe ADAS Forecast by SAE Level 1T and Level 2T
- Europe ADAS Forecast by Feature
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
3. Truck ADAS Features
- Levels of Vehicle Automation
- Automated Driving
- Impact of SAE Definitions
- Categorization of ADAS Features
- Functionality of ADAS Features
4. ADAS Trucking Features
- Feature Functionality vs. Level of Autonomy
- ADAS Features - Relevance of ADAS Features by Application
- Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS
- Sensors Used in ADAS Applications
- ADAS Technology Roadmap, 2021-2030
- Regulations
5. Collision Avoidance
- Forward Collision Warning, Advanced Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Assistance - Overview
- Collision Avoidance System Roadmap
- Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, North America
- Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEM, North America
- Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, Europe
- Collision Avoidance Feature by OEM, Europe
6. Cruise Assistance
- Adaptive & Predictive Cruise Control - Overview
- Cruise Assistance System Roadmap
- Cruise Assistance Feature Forecast, North America
- Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEM, North America
- Cruise Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe
- Cruise Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe
7. Steer Assistance
- Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assistance, and Lane Change Assistance - Overview
- Steer Assistance System Roadmap
- Steer Assistance Feature Forecast, North America
- Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, North America
- Steer Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe
- Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe
8. Park Assistance
- Reverse/Parking/Depart Assistance Systems - Overview
- Park Assistance System Roadmap
- Park Assistance Feature Forecast, North America
- Park Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe
9. ADAS Trucking Features
- ADAS Feature Packages by Supplier
- Supplier Preference Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Established ADAS Feature Standardization for Greater Market Penetration
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Competitive ADAS Feature for Achievement of SAE Level 4T Autonomy
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Proper Framework and Clearer Roadmap for Commercialization
11. Next Steps
12. List of Exhibits
