North American and South American Data Centre Market Report 2021: Update of the Main New Developments for Third-party Data Centre Facilities and CSPs

This report provides an update of the main new Data Centre Developments in the North American & South American markets for third-party Data Centre facilities and CSP (Cloud Service Providers).

The survey includes the latest developments in Data Centre and Cloud regions reported from the end of June 2021 to the end of December 2021.

In common with other markets worldwide, the North American Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in demand for its services, and the South American Data Centre sector is dominated by the fast-growing Brazilian and Chilean markets.

The US market dominates the Americas, with almost 2,000 MW of power based on announced Data Centre developments.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Introduction

Summary

The new Data Centre Developments in each of the 9 surveyed markets

Each country covers a list of DC Development, size and planned completion plus a profile of the new announced facility (Includes 90 facilities.)

The new Cloud Developments identified in each of the 9 surveyed markets

Includes details for each of the new Cloud developments announced.

Conclusion

Countries Covered

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

El Salvador

Mexico

Uruguay

USA

